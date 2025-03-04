Looking for Work? These City of Philadelphia Jobs Pay Six Figures

Plus, in a sign that Spring will be here before you know it, all Rita's Water Ice locations are now open.

The City of Philadelphia wants you. OK, maybe not you specifically. But the City of Philadelphia has a bevy of job openings, some paying salaries in the six figures.

On Monday, the Office of Human Resources announced a series of twelve job information sessions and career fairs throughout the city where you can learn more about working for the municipal government, which, yes, might sound awful on one hand but does come with its perks. There will be computers available at each session in case you want to apply online on the spot.

So what kind of jobs are we talking about here? Well, among the more than 100 open positions right now, the highest paying, by far, is for a pediatrician. The salary is $228,722. (According to ZipRecruiter, the average pediatrician in Philadelphia earns a salary of $194,257, which is a couple of thousand more than the national average.)

Never got your M.D.? Then you’re going to have to take a major pay cut. The next highest-paying open job is for airport properties manager, which tops out at $111,577. Then there’s the awful-sounding correctional captain position in Prison Department, for which you could take home $109,143, which doesn’t sound like enough to work in a prison everyday. Two other open jobs that top out at just over $100k: correctional industries director and human resources technical specialist.

The lowest-paying open positions include automotive mechanic, which starts at $40,504, and the juicy-sounding election fraud investigator job, which starts at $46,570.

Forty-five of the 111 open positions require college degrees. The rest just require a high school diploma or GED.

If you’re wondering who makes the most money in the city, no, it is not Mayor Cherelle Parker. She does OK, earning $269,708. But thirteen City of Philadelphia employees earn more than her, including Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel ($340,000) and Managing Director Adam Thiel ($310,000).

It May Not Be Spring Yet…

But all Rita’s Water Ice locations are now open! Rejoice! You’ll be complaining about the heat and humidity before you know it.

Forever 21 Fan?

Sounds like the cheap-fashion retailer may be closing all of its locations in Pennsylvania. Whatever shall we do?!

A Duck Dynasty In Pennsylvania

Hamburg, Pennsylvania is an interesting place. The town hosts a quirky festival each year that draws in hamburger enthusiasts from all over. Hamburg is also home to the world’s largest Cabela’s store. And I never would have guessed this one but… if you’ve eaten really good duck at a restaurant in the United States (or even overseas), there’s a good chance that it came from this farm in Hamburg. They ship all the way to French Polynesia and Singapore. Who knew?

Videos of Things Blowing Up

ICYMI: Here’s video of the implosion earlier last week of the great Kingda Ka rollercoaster at Great Adventure. One less thing in this world for me to be terrified of.

By the Numbers

60: Number of cats found living in terrible conditions in a Bucks County storage unit. Can you imagine the smell in there? Ew. Just ew.

$280,000: What you could have bought a three-bedroom house in East Passyunk for just over a decade ago. Now? You’ll pay $480,000. I gleaned that from this fascinating analysis of the current Philadelphia real estate market.

2 a.m.: Time this Sunday when you’re supposed to set your clocks back an hour. Yes, it’s that time of year already. Somebody told me this yesterday, and I couldn’t believe it.

100 percent: Chances that my mom, mother-in-law, and stepmother will text me on Saturday to remind me to set my clocks back.

Local Talent

You may have heard that the Kensington-set Peacock crime series Long Bright River debuts on March 13th. Not only is the show set in Philly, the story comes from the brain of South Philadelphia novelist Liz Moore.

In this just-published interview, Moore chats about living near the Italian Market, being one of Barack Obama’s faves, and what it’s like being really tall. Oh, and she also talks about the new TV show, of course!