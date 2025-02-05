Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick Are Having Way Too Much Fun Covering the Super Bowl

Plus, a new TV show set in Philadelphia.

There is a lot of craziness happening in the world right now, and in Philadelphia as well. Some of you have made it quite clear to me that you don’t want any distractions. You want to be focused on fighting for whatever causes that you are fighting for. Any moment spent in frivolity is a moment not spent calling your elected officials, protesting in the streets, etc. And I completely respect that. But me, I need a good distraction once in a while. And there’s no better distraction in Philadelphia right now than watching Fox 29 morning show co-hosts Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick galavanting in and around New Orleans in advance of the Super Bowl.

My guess is that all of the local TV news stations have dispatched reporters to New Orleans to cover Super Bowl mania. But this combo of Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick is, as Tina Turner put it, simply the best. In typical form, Jerrick is just a completely over-the-top loose cannon, and Holley is either rolling her eyes at him or laughing so hard she can’t speak, whether he’s clowning around with what looks to be a dead baby alligator’s head in his mouth or freaking out to blasts of a nearby ship’s horn or socializing with random women on Bourbon Street in the early morning hours, goofily flirting while he’s sucking down whatever is in his souvenir hurricane glass.

Here’s a taste .And forgive me this silly respite. I’m sure I’ll have some bad news to share tomorrow.

Predicted Daily News Headline: “What the Cluck?!

Someone in Pennsylvania has apparently stolen 100,000 eggs. Just sayin, I just picked up a 24-pack of eggs at the supermarket for $7.99. Stop freaking out about the “egg problem.” You people need to remember how to read circulars.

Can You Say Snapper Soup?

A turtle in New Jersey has predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. I hope they’ve called in round-the-clock police protection for this repulsive reptile.

By the Numbers

$2,886: With the Super Bowl now just days away, the cheapest price for a ticket to the game on StubHub. And talk about nosebleeds: It’s pretty much in the last row of the stadium.

$51.5 billion: Size of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s new budget proposal. Part of that banks on revenue Shapiro hopes the state will see from recreational marijuana sales and “skill games” (aka those glorified slot machines that are everywhere), but there’s a potentially long legislative road ahead to make both of those revenue streams a reality.

6’6″ and 338 lbs.: Average height and weight of the five starting linemen for the Philadelphia Eagles, giving us a decided size advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Wall Street Journal puts it: “The Super Bowl Has Never Seen Anything Like These Five Gigantic Humans.” Go (Big) Birds!

$2.5 million: What this redoubt in Pipersville will cost you. And don’t feel a bit bad if you have no idea what a redoubt is or where Pipersville can be found on a map.

Local Talent

Between his standup career, Hollywood projects, and a veritable slew of endorsement deals, Philly’s own Kevin Hart might just be the busiest guy in Hollywood. And now, BET+ has announced a new animated series inspired by Hart’s childhood in North Philly. We’re expecting Lil Kev to debut in the spring, with Wanda Sykes as Lil Kev’s mom and Deon Cole (you’d know him from Black-ish) as his always hustling ex-con uncle.