Jawdropper of the Week: Riverside Redoubt Near Pipersville

One part medieval manor, one part classic American, and one part contemporary, this one-of-a-kind house makes a spectacular whole.

Here’s a recipe for delightful living:

Prepare a one-third-acre lot right next to the Delaware River.

Sprinkle several trees.

Then combine one medieval brick castle and one traditional American gabled house.

Marinate for about 70 years. Then apply contemporary style liberally throughout the interior.

Add stone patios, decks and terraces along with a garage that blends the early and late 20th centuries.

The end product is this one-of-a-kind Pipersville riverside house for sale.

This house actually sits in Tinicum Township, on the riverward side of Pipersville. And it offers truly unique style and modern comfort with a touch of whimsy.

The touch of whimsy should be evident from the photo above. That turret and the striated brickwork give this house a whiff of medieval England.

But looks to the contrary notwithstanding, the main entrance isn’t located in the turret. You may have noticed a bridge in the top photo. It leads to this raised stone patio next to the front door. The patio also features the first of the three impressive fireplaces you will find here.

Walk through that modern front door and you are transported to medieval England once again in the living room. Its massive stone fireplace and elaborate carved wood balcony both evoke a distant past.

And note how the current owners have acknowledged this with some appropriate decor. But note also that the doors and windows, including the large bay picture window facing the river, are unapologetically contemporary. So is the rest of this house on the inside.

The main floor also contains a dining room with a classic chandelier and a totally up-to-date kitchen. Behind the kitchen is a large rear deck that makes indoor/outdoor dining easy.

Down below, on the ground floor, you will find a family room with a fireplace as impressive as the one in the living room.

You will also find a home office with doors that lead to the front yard.

By now you may have noticed that most of the rooms in this house have doors leading outside. And with a setting as beautiful as the one surrounding this Pipersville riverside house for sale, can you blame the owners for putting them all in?

The practice continues in the top-floor primary bedroom, which has a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard and river.

The primary suite also includes a large walk-in closet and a well-outfitted bathroom. Another bedroom and bathroom occupy the top floor.

The third bedroom, a guest suite, sits on top of the garage.

Instead of a fireplace, it has a wood-burning stove.

But it also has a balcony looking out on the Delaware.

A terrace and patio in the backyard offer opportunities for riverside relaxation and entertaining. And between these, the backyard, the front yard and the elevated patio, you have plenty of room to throw a huge outdoor bash if you so desire.

And if you get tired of enjoying all this splendor, you can just hop in your car and head down the River Road to enjoy dinner at Lumberville’s historic Black Bass Hotel or whoop it up in New Hope.

So: Doesn’t all this look and sound delicious?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,051

SALE PRICE: $2,470,000

1 Bridge Three Lane, Pipersville, PA 18947 [Michael McMenamin | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]