Bradley Cooper’s Eagles Game Appearance Sparks Controversy

Plus, how to get tickets to this Sunday's NFC Championship game at the Linc.

More than 67,000 people watched the Eagles beat the Rams on Sunday from their seats at the Linc. Among them? Pride of Jenkintown Bradley Cooper, who is a huge Eagles fan.

Cooper was a guest of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. The megastar watched from the sidelines as the Eagles practiced before the game. After that, Cooper proceeded to Lurie’s luxury box at the Linc. Also in the box? Lurie’s wife Tina — who helped run her family’s Vietnam Cafe and Fu-Wah Deli before becoming fabulously wealthy through marriage — and Cooper’s supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. This was reportedly Hadid’s first Eagles game at the Linc.

Well, while Cooper has generally avoided controversy (OK, there was the nose thing in Maestro, but that faded out pretty quickly), Hadid, whose father is a Palestinian American, is another story. She’s received many accusations of antisemitism for things she’s said and posted on social media. In 2023, the nonprofit watchdog group StopAntisemitism went so far as to name Hadid one of its three Antisemite of the Year finalists, in the fine company of since-assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Ouch!

Once news of Hadid’s presence in the box circulated online, there was no shortage of criticism of Hadid and her beliefs. One Philadelphia resident had this to say: “I wonder if Jeffrey Lurie realizes he entertaining a proud antisemite.”

No word on whether Hadid — or Cooper, for that matter — will attend this Sunday’s Eagles vs. Commanders game at the Linc.

And That’s Not the Only Controversy That Came Out of the Eagles Game

Many viewers were none too happy that NBC didn’t televise the national anthem performance before the game.

But What About the Inauguration?

You’re right. Today is Inauguration Day. But I just can’t find a Philly angle to it. So I’ll just leave all the Inauguration Day stuff to “the other guys.”

As for the Snow…

Depending on what part of the city you live in, you might have seen anywhere from just under two inches to three-and-a-half inches of snow. As the Eagles game began, I lamented that I had been looking forward to seeing some snowfall, but there wasn’t a flake in sky. Soon enough though, the snow began falling, the wind picked up, and the weather’s effect on the players became obvious. One day later, it’s worth noting that not one person knocked on my door today to ask about shoveling. What happened to good ol’ snow day hustle and entrepreneurship? As of right now, there’s no other major snow in the forecast.

By the Numbers: The Eagles Edition

10 a.m.: Time on Tuesday that Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets to this Sunday’s NFC Championship game at the Linc. Ticketmaster is already selling Verified Resale tickets to the game (presumably coming from season ticket holders), and those start at $630.

+175: As of Monday morning, the odds that the Eagles will not only play in but also win the Super Bowl, making us the favorites. As for the other teams: Kansas City Chiefs at +240; Buffalo Bills at +260; and the Washington Commanders way back at +650.

$30,000: Estimated cost of the humble Honda Accord that Eagles $96 million receiver A.J. Brown drove to the game on Sunday. Gotta love it.

Local Talent

It’s hard to believe it, but Philly rockers G. Love & Special Sauce recorded their big album Coast to Coast Motel 30 years ago. This week, they celebrate with two shows at City Winery. I’d prefer a less yawn-inducing venue, but… If G. Love isn’t your thing, don’t worry: Plenty of other things are happening this week.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith got engaged on New Years Eve. And we’ve got the photos. I think it’s fair to say that his fiancee’s engagement ring cost more than A.J. Brown’s car.

Oh, and back to Bradley Cooper for a second. He made so much noise (no, I didn’t say nose) with Maestro. And then… not so much. It doesn’t sound like we should expect much from him anytime soon. He’s directing, starring in, and producing a movie called Is This Thing On?, but no idea on the release date. He’s also said to be starring in a Steven Spielberg movie that’s based on Steve McQueen’s character in Bullitt. That one sounds a long way off. So if you want to see Bradley Cooper on screen, let’s hope the Eagles keep winning.