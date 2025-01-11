Inside the Bookish World of One Local Librarian

Plus: Local authors share their library loves.

Tara Lynne Murphy has had several roles with the Free Library of Philadelphia. Currently she’s in charge of LAMP, the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians. Readers across the state who are blind, dyslexic, or unable to physically turn pages rely on the service for large-print books, audiobooks, works in braille, and more. Murphy’s very busy, but we fired off a few questions and she returned the answers promptly, incurring no late fees.

What’s new with LAMP?

One of my charges when I took on this role last year was to get our recording studio up and running again, so we can accommodate the requests from our patrons for materials that are not available for them in audio format. I’m almost there! I just hired my AV engineer for the studio, and we are, at this very moment, rebuilding the technology and structure needed to start recording requested books and uploading them to NLS [the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled database] for their listening pleasure.

Who records these books?

We will be putting out a new call for volunteers to apply to provide voices for the audio recordings. We’re especially looking for bilingual volunteers.

Lots of libraries are aiming for six- and seven-day schedules for visitors now.

It’s great to see the city of Philadelphia’s increasing commitment to the Free Library paying off with longer hours. I really appreciate it and hope we keep getting the resources to attract and retain the talent we need to keep expanding our service.

You’ve been at the library for a number of years, in a number of positions. Have you picked up on any trends or interests exhibited by Philadelphians?

When I started in 2007, it was the Dance Dance Revolution teen programming craze in West Philly, and everyone loved Twilight in 2008. Westerns have been on the decline and, in my opinion, have been replaced with sci-fi/space odyssey, especially as our patron base ages (replacing boomers with Gen X, etc.). Teenagers love the scandalous/gossipy whodunit school-related death/murder mysteries and revenge stories.

What sorts of books are you into?

I adore comic books and graphic novels, urban fantasy/sci-fi with queer leanings like Seanan McGuire and TJ Klune, but I also adore Anne Rice, Margaret Atwood, Mary Roach, and Bill Bryson, and I own every single book that Christopher Pike has ever written. No joke.

Library memories from local authors

R. Eric Thomas, South Philly

“I have my first library card, from when I was 3, framed at home. The thrill of having the entire universe open up to me from the shelves remains unmatched.”

Liz Moore, Bella Vista

“Growing up, a neighbor on my block was also a librarian at the public library I went to every week. I loved to see her there at the checkout desk. I felt like I knew a celebrity.”

Carmen Maria Machado, West Philly

“In middle school and high school, I spent my summers working as a teen volunteer at my community library. Me and my weirdo friends signed kids up for the reading program, put on events, checked out too many books, and generally made mischief.”

Illustrations by Rob Dobi.

Published as “Book Keeper” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.