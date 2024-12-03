Mike Jerrick Makes Bad Suicide Joke About Rocky Movies

Mike apparently never got the memo that suicide jokes aren't funny. Plus, John Bolaris tweets go poof.

Mike Jerrick Makes Bad Suicide Joke Regarding Rocky Movies

As you’ve probably heard by now, this week is Rocky Fest in Philly and today is Rocky Day. There are all kinds of Rocky-related events happening in Philadelphia, a city where we celebrate a fake boxer and where a movie prop is one of the most-visited tourist attractions but where we can’t manage to save the boxing gym of a Philadelphia boxing legend who, you know, actually existed. But I digress.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation prez Kathryn Ott Lovell — the big Rocky celebration is pretty much her baby — popped up on Fox 29’s morning gabfest to tell viewers all about it, and was asked the tough questions by co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex “God Bless Her Soul for Having to Put Up With Mike Jerrick” Holley.

At one point, Ott Lovell mentioned that you can go to the Philadelphia Film Center to see all of the Rocky movies in order, which, with the exception of the inexcusable Rocky V, seems pretty fun, and you could just step out for a meal during the fifth installment.

It’s unclear whether Jerrick isn’t a Rocky fan or if he just thinks sitting in a movie theater for an ungodly amount of time is the worst thing ever, but his witty retort to the idea was, “Or you could just open a vein.” Yes, he made a suicide joke to make his point. Mike, in case you didn’t get the memo, suicide is just one of those things that aren’t funny to joke about. Now you know.

But Back to John Bolaris for a Minute

Yesterday, I told you about the fracas involving former weather guy John Bolaris, Rouge owner Rob Wasserman, and a particularly steadfast bouncer. “Rob Wasserman is a piece of shit,” Bolaris told me on Sunday night, after he went on an absolute tirade against Wasserman on X. “I hope he sues me.” Bolaris made some pretty strong claims about Wasserman online, claims that I chose not to repeat because our lawyers probably wouldn’t like the idea and, well, because I had no reason to believe that those claims were true. And it seems that Bolaris has now thought better of it, since all of those posts on X have gone poof. Probably a good idea, John.

By the Numbers

$36: What tickets for Mariah Carey at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night were going for. Damn! Two matinee tickets to see Gladiator II and a small popcorn cost me more than that over the weekend. I guess there are only so many times you can hear her sing “All I Want for Christmas.”

6: Years that Gladwyne resident Matías Tarnopolsky spent as head of the Philadelphia Orchestra before just announcing that he’s leaving us for the New York Philharmonic. Note to his replacement in Philly: Do something about the damn cell phones!

120: Years that Haddon Heights has been a dry town… until now. Alas, Ocean City is still dry. And still no fun.

Local Talent

If you’ve been wondering what the hell happened to CBS 3 anchor Jessica Kartalija (and who hasn’t, right?), you’ll be happy to know that she’s landed at 6ABC. Kartalija is originally from San Diego. But she seems nice enough, so we’ll forgive her for that.

Correction: A previous version of this post included an item that mischaracterized a Rocky statue at the Art Museum. It has been removed.