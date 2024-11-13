Finally, a Class-Action Lawsuit Over a Cheesesteak

Plus, is Macy's leaving Center City?

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Subway Slammed In Philadelphia Federal Lawsuit for Cheesesteak Abomination

I love a good lawsuit. And in the pantheon of good lawsuits, it’s hard to imagine one that’s better than a federal class action lawsuit filed over a cheesesteak. In this case, a Subway cheesesteak.

No, Subway, the multinational sandwich franchise operation, doesn’t call the sandwich at the center of this controversy a cheesesteak. They call it the Subway Steak & Cheese. But it’s chopped up steak. There’s melted cheese. So I’m just going to take the liberty of calling it a Subway cheesesteak.

The Subway Steak & Cheese is supposed to look like this:

But according to plaintiff LaGarris Montgomery, the end result actually looks like the sandwich — sorry, make that “sandwich” — at the top of this article. That’s what he claims in the federal class action lawsuit he filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The lawsuit notes that Subway advertises the sandwich to contain “lots of steak” but, alleges the suit, the promotional photo depicts “at least 200 percent more meat” than the actual sandwiches. The suit calls Subway’s ads “grossly misleading” and accuses the company of deceptive advertising and unjust enrichment.

Montgomery’s lawsuit is similar to lawsuits filed by Subway customers in North Carolina and New York in recent weeks. I, for one, share in their outrage.

What Happened In McCormick vs. Casey?

Well, McCormick has claimed victory. But officials are still counting the votes. McCormick has the lead, but his lead is shrinking. And it sounds like a recount might be on the horizon.

Goodbye to Macy’s?

New remarks by Philadelphia City Councilperson Curtis Jones have people talking about the possible departure of Macy’s from Center City. This just after Giant announced it was closing its Heirloom Market in Center City. But, hey, the new Sixers arena will solve everything, right?

By the Numbers

4,000: Approximate number of challenges to mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that have been filed. All of those challenges were either dismissed or withdrawn.

$137.5 million: Budget for Penn’s soon-to-debut newest building. It’s named after former Penn prez Amy Gutmann. Guessing Liz Magill didn’t make the cut.

$325: What a take-home Thanksgiving dinner will cost you at Lilah in Fishtown. That’s the most expensive package featured in our guide to Thanksgiving takeout meals. Meanwhile, you can get Wawa’s best sandwich — the Gobbler Shorti — for $7.59.

Local Talent

If you’re a fan of Philly chef Evan Snyder, who’s been on the pop-up circuit for a while, he finally has his own digs. He’s hoping to open Emmett in Kensington come January. And what to expect at Emmett? “Upscale grandmother” fare, he’s calling it. So, like, fruitcake but with really, really, really expensive fruits?