Kamala Harris and Anderson Cooper Descend Upon Delco Tonight

Their last live interaction was a wee bit stressful. Plus, Trump is heading to Delco, too. No, not to McDonald's.

Tonight In Delco: Kamala Harris and Anderson Cooper

In case you haven’t noticed, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been spending a lot of time in Pennsylvania. And tonight, Harris is back with none other than Anderson Cooper for a CNN town hall.

The whole thing will be coming to you live from Delco’s Sun Center Studios (movies like Creed, Split, and, ugh, After Earth have had scenes shot there) starting at 9 p.m. CNN says the town hall will focus on questions from “undecided and persuadable” voters, who apparently still somehow exist.

The last time Kamala Harris and Anderson Cooper met live on television wasn’t exactly pleasant. Just after President Joe Biden’s positively disastrous performance during his debate with Donald Trump on CNN, Harris took to the network to kind-of-laughably defend what the world had just watched. Anderson kept interrupting her, incredulous at the spin she was trying to sell. The two kept talking over each other. Harris got downright frustrated. You can watch the whole thing here. Something tells me their interaction will be a little more convivial at tonight’s CNN town hall.

Earlier this week, Harris and exiled Republican Liz Cheney popped up together on the Main Line for an event at the People’s Light theater in Malvern. “I believe that every one of us in this election has a duty and an obligation to do what we know is right for the country,” said Cheney, daughter of Dick. “And that’s to support Vice President Harris. So, I’m very honored to be here and to do that.” You can read their full remarks here. Harris is due back in the Philly area yet again this weekend.

As for Donald Trump, now that he’s done serving French fries at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, he’s scheduled to head to Delco himself next Tuesday. No, not for a town hall with Anderson Cooper but for a “community roundtable” with area residents and Mike Huckabee. Yes, I RSVP’d.

The Ol’ Bullhorn Ban

Swarthmore puts an end to “loud chanting.”

Things I’m Pretty Sure We Don’t Need

No, I’m not talking about the not-dead-yet Portal. Don’t be so cynical! I’m talking about a Temple University-themed beer.

Is It Ever Going to Get Cold Again?

It’s a fair question. I got into my car around 4 p.m. yesterday and it was hot in that thing. Today, we’re seeing a high of 77. But after today, it’s all forecasted to be highs in the 60s — and a low in the 30s on Sunday. Well, until next Wednesday, when we’re supposed to pop back up into the mid 70s again.

A Conundrum In Cape May

Longtime Cape May hotelier Curtis Bashaw wants to be the next U.S. Senator from New Jersey. He has just one big problem: Donald Trump.

By the Numbers

22: People arrested and charged with being part of a Northeast Philly-based human trafficking enterprise, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Those arrested include 52-year-old Terrance Jones, of Philadelphia, and his daughter, Natoria Jones. Dad allegedly led the ring and lured young women into a trap — by posing as a woman. And prosecutors accuse Natoria of being the operation’s financial manager. Ah, the family that sex traffics together …

$250 million: What Longwood Gardens just spent on a 17-acre expansion that opens in a month. If you’re looking for food out that way, don’t miss Taqueria y Carnicería Guadalajara, just a few miles down the road. The taqueria is a combo grocery store, butcher shop, and restaurant. Lovely people. A+.

$1.2 million: What the Philadelphia Democratic party machine is asking the Kamala Harris campaign to chip in towards the local party’s “street money” and other expenses. But there are concerns that the campaign won’t come through. You may remember I told you last week that Philly Democratic Party leadership had been complaining that the Harris campaign has been overlooking them and their cronies, leading to some hurt feelings and worries about turnout in Philly. But mostly hurt feelings.

Local Talent

Michael Solomonov fans (or at least the subset of Michael Solomonov fans who like shellfish) will be delighted to know that his restaurant group just opened Jaffa Bar, a 120-seat oyster bar in Kensington. And when I say “just,” I mean last night at 5 p.m. Philly Mag restaurant critic Jason Sheehan has all the details you need right here.