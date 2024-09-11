About Adam Joseph’s Bizarre 9/11 Tweet

Plus, Berks County's most famous childless cat lady endorses Kamala Harris.

About Adam Joseph’s Bizarre 9/11 Tweet Today is, of course, the anniversary of 9/11, and there are all sorts of remembrances, memorials, and ceremonies going on. One remembrance that was remarkably strange came in the form of a tweet from 6ABC meteorologist Adam Joseph’s X account. The message, which featured an American flag, popped up at 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday night. It read: “TOMORROW’S PLANNER: It will be a sunny and very warm day very similar to 23 years ago when the terrorist attacks stunned our country.” OK then. Negative reactions were swift. The post went poof, but thanks to the magic of the internet, the Adam Joseph 9/11 tweet is preserved here: Just after 9 p.m., another message appeared: “A post sent out on my account about the weather tomorrow, on the anniversary of 9/11, had poorly written words, not by me. I did not see the post prior to publication and if anyone found it insensitive, we apologize.” Maybe just handle your own tweets, Adam. You’re not that big of a deal.

Childless Cat Lady Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President In the moments following last night’s debate in Philadelphia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, when you might have been thinking to yourself, Wait, did he really say something about people eating pets?, Pride of Berks County Taylor Swift entered into the messy world of politics and endorsed Harris for president.

Here’s what she had to say on Instagram:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Notably, the accompanying photo depicted the childless cat lady with her cat, who, no, was not abducted and eaten by Haitians. Also notably, Swift did not endorse anyone in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump, of course, won, and some speculated that she might even be — shudder! — a Republican. Whatever her registration, Swift decided she just couldn’t sit this one out. Now the question is: Does her endorsement — does any celebrity endorsement — really matter? We’ll let the New Yorker tackle this one.

About that Debate…

The debate between Harris and Trump was filled with lies, misleading statements, and claims that need context. And, no, Trump wasn’t the only one to play fast and loose with the facts. Thank God for FactCheck.org, the non-partisan factchecking project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. They published a handy factcheck of the debate before you even had your first cup of coffee this morning. You can read it all here.

Oh, and speaking of factchecking, here’s one from the archives where we factchecked Donald Trump’s time at the University of Pennsylvania.

Goodbye, “Campbell Soup Company” Camden-based Campbell Soup Company started out as, well, a soup company, but these days makes everything from pasta sauce to cookies to bagels. And so, the company now wants to drop “Soup” from its name and shall hereinafter be known simply as The Campbell’s Company.

Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it. Anyway, maybe the Campbell Soup Company cream of mushroom soup cans I’ve had in my pantry for, oh, 15 years or so might be collector’s items by 2080.

By the Numbers

1st: Place held by the Phillies in the National League East, with the Mets and Braves tied for second. (The Phillies also enter play today with the best record in all of baseball.) Tonight is our last of three games against the Rays, whom we beat on Monday and Tuesday. And after tonight’s game, we take on the aforementioned team from New York in one of two series against them in September. As for tonight, this is nothing if not gorgeous baseball weather, and you can get into the stadium for about $40.

77: Age of legendary Philly R&B musician Frankie Beverly when he passed away on Tuesday. He retired in July with a farewell concert at the Dell. You probably know Beverly best for his 1980 song “Joy and Pain.”

10,000: Number of tech jobs lost in Philly in the past five years, according to a new report.

Local Talent We all love the folks over at WMMR, and it turns out that Pearl Jam does as well.

During one of the band’s two sold out shows this week, Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder dedicated a song to DJ Pierre Robert, Preston & Steve cast member Nick McIlwain, and Matt Cord, who worked at WMMR back when Pearl Jam was just starting out in the biz. You can watch the cool moment from the concert here.