Yo! Check Out the New Eagles Hype Video and More Fun Ahead of 2024 Season Opener

The gang’s all here ahead of the Birds’ opener in Brazil. And yes, Jason Kelce is still involved.

Do you feel it, Philly? The air is a little crisper this morning. The sun is shining a little brighter. And there’s a lot more green around town. Yes, the Birds are finally back. (And by “back,” we mean in Brazil, but that’s okay.)

The Eagles open their season “hosting” the Green Bay Packers in São Paolo tonight. And despite our collective grief over Jason Kelce’s retirement, he remains involved in the team — of course he does! — and features heavily in the Eagles’ new 2024 hype video, along with wife Kylie and some other surprise guests (including comedian Shane Gillis). The script can be summed up in one very Philly word, but it works.

We open on Kelce enjoying a retirement hobby in a study more tidy than his lost Super Bowl ring antics would suggest.

Then, fellow Eagles off-season retiree Fletcher Cox disturbs Kelce’s solitude. But for good reason: It’s jets to Brazil for their former team! Kelce is appropriately excited.

The video’s got everything: jokes, some actual football footage, fans, cheesesteaks, Big Dom, Swoop skitching down the street, a golf cart glam shot …

But I’ve given enough away; just watch it for yourself:

YO! Eagles football is back. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z1r15gDiHz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the Eagles seem to be having a fun and adorable time in Brazil, greeting fans, trying to speak Portuguese, and, most importantly, dancing it out.

The vibes in Brazil are immaculate pic.twitter.com/DFmF0Ed8sw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2024

The Eagles take on the Packers tonight at 8:15 p.m. Unless you’re also in São Paolo, you can watch the game on Peacock. Don’t feel like streaming it from your couch? Head to one of our Philly sports bar picks to cheer on the Birds.