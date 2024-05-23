After Collapse, Interstate 95 Fully Reopens This Week

All four southbound lanes reopened this morning, and the northbound will reopen Friday morning.

Less than 12 months after a terrible accident in the Northeast killed one oil truck driver and left I-95 crippled — but not as crippled as it could have been — things are returning to normal this week. All four southbound lanes reopened this morning, and the northbound will reopen Friday morning. But what did we learn from all this?

1. That there are people out there doing the hard work.

2. That our leaders are capable of thinking outside the bun during a crisis.

3. That major municipal projects can, in some weird way, be fun.

4. That the Mayfair Mayor is out there saying what we’re all thinking, in the accent we’re all thinking it in.

A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 11, 2023

West Coast Birds

Here’s Hannah Einbinder of Hacks showing off layer after layer of Eagles gear from Philly swag merchants Mitchell & Ness. But wait, you may ask but probably not — she’s a second-gen L.A.-born nepo cryptid GoPuff Bitcoin baby! Her mom is comedy legend Laraine Newman! How the heck is she an Eagles fan? Well, her dad, actor Chad Einbinder, is from Doylestown and he co-raised her right. Look at her, she’s so jazzed.

By the Numbers

1: Number of dolphins stuck in a Cape May creek. This isn’t even the first time this has happened in this creek. Get out of here, dolphins! Scoot!

2: The number of sub-subway tracks under the Pattison stop at the southern tip of the Broad Street Line. Most days SEPTA keeps them closed to the public but kinda lit up, and you can see the secret platform through the cracks in the floor. But! They did open up the double basement last night for some express trains for the Phillies game/Megan Thee Stallion show and this was exciting. And what if there’s another platform under that?! There’s not.

3: The number of times they say “Thank you, monkey” in this Always Sunny clip.

5: La Colombe just added a fifth location inside Philadelphia International Airport. Okay cool. BTW: Here’s an actual sentence from PHL’s web site: “Whether the City of Brotherly Love is your final destination or you’re just passing through, catch all the Philly sports action at some of the best bars and restaurants Philly has to offer right here at PHL.” Okay, couple notes:

Don’t say “final destination.”

If “the City of Brotherly Love is your final destination” — in the non-catastrophe sense, a sense I am incapable of using — then just go home. You have sports at home.

What kind of charmed, friendless on-the-go lifestyle are you leading that you could possibly “catch all the Philly sports action” at the airport?

I know you’re excited, but how depressing would it be if “some of the best bars and restaurants Philly has to offer” were in the airport?

You’re the airport, a bustling hive of sitting around, disappointment and germs. Stop trying to seem fun.

15 to 20 minutes: Drexel cleared out the Pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus this morning, says CBS-3. “Seemingly without any pushback whatsoever, over the course of about 15 to 20 minutes, the campers packed up their belongings for the most part and left by their own free will,” said Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

17 acres: Pretty soon you’ll be able to climb a tree with your compound bow and hunt deer in Northeast Philly. Get out of here, deer! Scoot!

??: Amount that trumpeter/Temple prof/fixture on the city jazz scene Terell Stafford is suing the Philly POPS for, and David Murrell’s article from the April issue of Philadelphia magazine is pasted right into the lawsuit. So if you’re one of those crumb-bums who doesn’t pay for a Philly Mag subscription, now you can read it for free. Pretty good scam.

14 billion gallons: The estimated annual total of untreated sewage that flows into Philly’s rivers and creeks thanks to our stormwater and sewage systems being connected in most of the city. According to the Inky, there have been improvements in the quality of this, our non-drinking water, but still: “all waterways in Philadelphia currently remain off-limits for swimming and bathing, except during organized events like triathlons because of the risk of bacterial infections, drowning hazards, fishhooks, and strong currents.”

And From the Smokin’-Hot Sports Desk …

Taijuan Walker took the mound for the Phils in the second round of their three-game series with the Rangers last night, and he let the visitors go up 1-0 in the first on a single, a walk and another single, then tack on another in the second on a Leody Taveras homer.

In retribution, in our second, Alec Bohm reached on an error, Bryson Stott singled him to second, and a Brandon Marsh single off Texas starter Dane Dunning (up there on the Baseball Names list!) brought Bohm home. Stott was out on a fielder’s choice, but Nick Castellanos got on, and Marsh scored on Dunning’s errant throw. Tied up! A J.T. Realmuto solo homer in the third put us on top, and in the fourth, a one-out Castellanos walk and a Marsh single brought Jonathan Hernández on for Dunning, upon which Edmundo Sosa homered his first pitch for the 6-2 lead.

Edmundo Sosa breaks this game wide open! pic.twitter.com/1DatED1eE4 — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 22, 2024

Two walks and a single in the fifth made that 6-3, and Matt Strahm came on and got the final out. Hernández thanked Sosa by plunking him in the sixth after Castellanos walked — no, wait, the umps ruled it hadn’t hit him. But Yerry Rodríguez came in to pitch and let loose a wild one, then walked Kyle Schwarber to load ’em up for J.T., who drove in two more with a single. A walk to Bryce Harper loaded them up again, this time for Alec Bohm, who dropped a sky-high fly ball between three Rangers: 10-3!

We brought in Gregory Soto for the seventh, and Corey Seager smacked a solo homer off the left-hander, but Bryce got one in the eighth, so there.

Phillies 11, Rangers 4. It’s the best 50-game start in Phillies history. It’s the best 50-game start in Major League Baseball since the 2001 Mariners. It’s … something. The Phillies are 36-14. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 23, 2024

The final game in the series is this afternoon, with a 1:05 start.

Any Sixers News?

Only that Tyrese Maxey was robbed, and Philly is outraged.

The 2023-24 Kia All-NBA First Team! Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum@Kia | #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/dFMpKHfoZk — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

Oh, and Nick Siriani and his wife aren’t going to buy that enormous house in Moorestown after all.