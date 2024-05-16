This Philly Animal Shelter’s Elaborate Photo Shoots Lead to Snapshot-Worthy Adoptions

The themed sessions at ACCT Philly are capturing the hearts of potential pet parents.

Dogs donning camping gear or rocking out in ’80s attire — it’s adorable and for a good cause. Themed photo shoots at ACCT Philly are capturing the hearts of potential adopters.

Volunteer Kerri Sitrin of Sitrin Consulting came up with the idea in 2019 after realizing that captivating photos helped get animals noticed. “It’s sometimes hard to see their personalities through the kennel door, but when they’re dressed up, you can see them shine,” she says.

And so, Sitrin drew from her events background and called on her contacts to help put together these photo shoots. In addition to 20 ACCT volunteers, Philly businesses including Papertini, Pajamagram and Love Me Do Photography have pitched in. Every month brings a new elaborate theme — and social media shares, which often lead to the perfect human match.

“We’ve seen many scenarios where people have told us, ‘We adopted this dog because we saw it from the photo shoot,’” says Sitrin. People have even been reunited with their pets after spotting long-lost animals on ACCT’s Facebook album.

And it’s not just dogs getting the spotlight; the nonprofit also holds photo sessions with cats, roosters and turtles. “It’s all about raising awareness for the animals waiting for their forever homes,” says Sitrin.

Published as “Picture Perfect” in the May 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.