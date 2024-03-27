Neighbors Sue to Halt Massive FDR Park Renovation

The $250 million project is already underway, but critics worry about the environmental impact.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Neighbors Sue to Halt Massive FDR Park Renovation

Can 11 South Philadelphians halt FDR Park’s $250 million renovation project? Maybe. According to a report by Ximena Conde in the Inquirer, a group is suing to pull the brakes on the project, which is already underway, arguing that it needs the approval of both City Council and Orphans’ Court (which is not a powerful judicial body composed entirely of Dickensian waifs, sadly).

The suit, filed on Monday, further argues that the plan (which you can read about here) endangers the park’s wetlands and natural beauty. To quote:

“Defendants are preliminarily enjoined from using taxpayer monies or any other government resources to end or terminate or radically change the purpose of FDR Park and in destroying meadows, wetlands and watersheds and replacing with 30-40 acres of artificial turf, unless and until the Defendants have proven their case in Orphans’ Court and an Orphans’ Court Order is issued to the contrary.”

One reason the suit could be successful: The group’s lawyer has been through this before. Samuel Stretton — whose web site rivals Jukt Micronics in its elegant simplicity — has previously won cases defending the Northeast’s Burholme Park (in 2009) and Downington’s Kardon Park (in 2017) from development.

By the Numbers

20: How many seals have been rescued down the shore since “seal season” started in December.

2-3-3: The Flyers’ record through the seven-game “gauntlet” against really good teams. (This hockey fun fact is dedicated to Sandy, whose sports roundup you’ll find if you keep scrolling.)

62: How many local Family Dollar employees will be laid off soon due to company-wide restructuring that calls for the closing of six stores in the city.

100 to 200: Number of “unruly juveniles” the police say were throwing rocks and bricks at Temple University cops last night. Three arrests were made and no police officers were injured, which makes me think maybe the number of actual brick throwers has been overstated.

1980: The year the article below appeared in the Baltimore Sun. (We usually keep Philly Today local, but I found this while flipping through the newspapers.com archives and felt like sharing.)

$5,000: How much the Rhode Island Ethics Commission has fined former state property director David Patten following his now-infamous trip to Philadelphia in 2023, during which he allegedly demanded vegan delicacies, made sexist and racist remarks, and used his position for personal gain.

24,000: Number of meals the the American Atheists — who are in town for a convention — say they’ll be handing out to local people in need this Easter. Bless them.

$9.25 million: How much the city will have to pay to settle with the protestors who were tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets in 2020 during a peaceful demonstration following the murder of George Floyd.

Local Talent

Former and therefore forever Philadelphian Katie Crutchfield and her band Waxahatchee appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. With vocal/guitar support from MJ Lenderman, the band played “Right Back to It” from their sixth record Tigers Blood, released last Friday.

And From the Hi-Atus Sports Desk …

Nothin’. I got nothin’ for ya. What can I say? We’re in a lull. The Sixers play the Clippers at 7:30 tonight, though, back home from their not-so-hot road trip out West. L.A. was the only team we beat while we were out there.

Well, Did the Phillies Play?

Nope — but it’s Opening Day tomorrow, and they’ll face the Braves at CBP at 3:05, weather, uh, permitting. It looks kind of iffy, frankly. But hey, yesterday was the late, great Harry Kalas’s birthday.

🙏We need to remember Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas who was born on this date (1936) in Naperville, IL. Philadelphia’s most beloved broadcaster. (https://t.co/24ZEJplQTK) #phillies pic.twitter.com/8ajzv72Iyn — Larry Shenk (@ShenkLarry) March 26, 2024

The Flyers played, but only Patrick cares.