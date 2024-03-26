Philadelphia Had More Exonerations Last Year Than 46 States

Nearly one out of every 10 of all 2023 exonerations in the United States were from Philadelphia.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Philly Near Tops in The U.S. in Exonerations

Every year, the National Registry of Exonerations puts out an annual report, an eye-popping document dedicated to the methodical, statistical accounting of just how badly we’ve destroyed many, many people’s lives with wrongful convictions.

This year’s report (which chronicles the exonerations of 2023) was especially interesting to read, as it lays out in plain English just how many of the year’s 153 exonerations nationwide came from our fair burg of Philadelphia. Of the 16 exonerations in Pennsylvania this past year, 15 were from Philadelphia. That’s more exonerations than 46 states. Only one jurisdiction — Cook County, Illinois — had more than Philly, with 23. It’s worth pointing out that Cook County is the second-most populous county in the United States, home to 5.3 million residents and 134 different municipalities. Fifteen people were exonerated from New York City’s five boroughs, also.

Previous to 2023, the most people ever exonerated from Philly was 13, back in 2019. As District Attorney Larry Krasner’s director of research, Oren Gur, said on Twitter/X/whatever: “A jurisdiction that represents .45% of US population accounted for 10% of its exonerations last year.” Eight of last year’s exonerees were due to the work of the DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

Two men spent 40-plus years incarcerated, longer than I’ve been alive. All told, the 15 Philadelphians released last year spent 301 total years behind bars.

Anthony Gargano Returns to the Airwaves, Errr, Ear Buds

Last fall, Victor brought you all the news about longtime sportsmouth Anthony Gargano’s dispute with 97.5 The Fanatic. Suspensions, lawsuits, you name it. At the center of the dispute was PHLY Sports, the nascent sports news platform, with which Gargano intended to host a podcast. In October, the two parties negotiated a settlement that would keep Gargano off the air for six months. Well, time’s up: The Anthony Gargano Show launches on Thursday.

Following Years of Death and Escapes, Philly Prison Commissioner to Retire

The eight-year tenure of Philly prison commissioner Blanche Carney hasn’t been smooth. Eighteen people died in city jails in 2021 alone. The Philadelphia correctional officers union cast a unanimous no-confidence vote in Carney last year. And over six months, there have been four escapes. Sure, this doesn’t all fall at Carney’s feet — the system has a 40-percent job vacancy rate — but she’s had enough. According to the Inquirer, her last day is April 5th.

And From the Let’s-Go-Home Sports Desk …

Last night, in the finale of the Sixers’ road trip, they faced the Kings with starters Nico Batum, Tobias Harris, Mo Bamba, Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry. (Kelly Oubre Jr. was out with a sore shoulder.) They did not get off to a great start. Bamba promptly (really promptly) picked up two fouls, and the shooting was cold. But Maxey heated up and hit some threes.

🗣️ TYRESE. MAXEY. MY. GOD. Maxey outscoring the Kings with all 16 points! pic.twitter.com/spvYo77iQd — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 26, 2024

Still, three fouls on K.J. Martin already? End of the first: Kings led, 31-25. At least Tyrese had surpassed his record for single-quarter points, with 21. The game stayed tight through the second until the final minutes, when the Kings stretched their slim lead to 48-40. And K.J. picked up his fourth, after a review ruled he’d committed an offensive foul. And a mystery technical foul on Tyrese? It was all heading south.

In the third, it was more of the same, and a T on Bamba for mouthing off to the refs — his fourth. Sensitive tonight! “These aren’t even satisfying technicals!” Ala Abdelnaby faux-raged. Domantas Sabonis picked up his 54th (?!?) consecutive double-double.

Tyrese Maxey has 26 points on 14 shots and the rest of the Sixers have 27 points on 34 shots. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) March 26, 2024

Things did not look good. D.J. Wilson marked his Sixers debut by hitting two straight treys to pull us within 11 near the close of the third, but that was a high point. Kate Scott and Ala did their best to be upbeat, but man, this team is not playing well. Joel, where are you? Are you ever coming back? Final: 108-96.

How’d the Phillies Do?

Well, they got dinged by Tampa Bay again. J.T. Realmuto got things going for us in the first with a two-run homer, but starter David Buchanan gave up five hits in his four innings, with two earned runs — though he did strike out four Rays. Everybody gets a breather now before Opening Day at CBP on Thursday. When, um, it’s supposed to rain.

The Flyers play today.