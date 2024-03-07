Boring Bob Casey Apparently Isn’t a Big Fan of Sex Parties

Who would have thunk it? Plus, why there's no body-cam footage of that viral state-trooper incident.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Boring Bob Casey Apparently Doesn’t Like Sex Parties

I never thought I’d write a sentence that includes “Bob Casey” and “sex parties.” But, the news is the news.

Early on Wednesday, we heard that senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman withdrew their support of $1 million in federal funding for the William Way Community Center. The Philadelphia nonprofit serving the LGBTQ community planned to use the money for a major expansion of its Gayborhood headquarters. This withdrawal of support for William Way came after some intense social media criticism, harassment and trolling by people, groups and movements like the far-right Libs of Tik Tok over The Aviary. And what on earth is The Aviary, you ask? Only Philadelphia’s “longest running kink and fetish party.” It happens monthly at William Way.

Casey and Fetterman both signed letters on Tuesday requesting the cancellation of funds for William Way. But then Fetterman said it was actually his staff that made the move (even though he signed the letter). Fetterman insisted that he’s 100 percent in support of William Way. “I do not believe that we should penalize this center based on events that are entirely legal among consenting adults,” he declared on social media. “I have no problem with what consenting adults do in their private time.” He then promised to help William Way secure the funding in the next round of appropriations talks.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Casey was a little less enthusiastic in support of William Way. In a statement, the spokesperson admitted that “consenting adults have the right to do whatever they want in their free time” but said that funding like this “warrants the highest level of scrutiny on behalf of taxpayers.” The spokesperson confirmed that Casey withdrew his support of the funding for William Way once he heard the “new information about the third-party use of the facility. … ” And Casey’s office made no promises about helping William Way out in the future.

All that said, the next sex party at William Way is this Saturday. Tickets are $35.

About that Celena Morrison State-Trooper Video …

Soon after seeing the video Philly LGBTQ chief Celena Morrison shot of a Pennsylvania state trooper arresting her and her husband on Saturday—a video that went viral and sparked concern from the Mayor’s Office—I thought to myself: We really need to see the trooper’s body-cam footage. After all, Morrison’s video only shows part of the incident, and the state police claim that Morrison’s husband was verbally aggressive and uncooperative before the trooper cuffed him. Alas, there is no body-cam footage. Why? Because state troopers in the Philly area don’t have body cams. Yet. “Our body-camera rollout is still being implemented across the state,” a state police spokesperson told me, confirming that they haven’t reached Philly troopers yet. “They will, however, be equipped with them in the near future.”

Is SEPTA Safe?

When I heard two days ago about a SEPTA bus-related shooting, I assumed the reports were referring to the SEPTA bus-related shooting from the day before. They weren’t. And when I heard yesterday afternoon about a SEPTA bus-related shooting, I again assumed the reports were referring to the previous day’s shooting — the one I had mistaken for a shooting from the day before that. Unfortunately, I was wrong again.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been four separate shootings on or near SEPTA buses this week, the latest coming on Wednesday in Northeast Philly, where multiple armed individuals shot eight students. “Enough is enough,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said from the scene of that crime, flanked by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and other city officials.

Police and transit police have pledged to step up their efforts to provide safety on and around SEPTA buses, though it’s unclear how Philadelphia’s seriously depleted police forces can or will do that, considering there are more than 1,100 buses on the streets of Philadelphia on any given day.

By the Numbers

1: Days after tonight’s State of the Union address that President Biden is holding a campaign rally at a Delco school.

1 in 1,000,000,000,000: Chance that Biden won’t mention his hometown of Scranton in his Delco speech.

50 percent: Likelihood Biden will try to mimic the famous Delco accent in that school speech.

$5 to $20: Range in ticket prices for the upcoming Erin Express. The Erin Express used to be free. The Erin Express also used to provide transportation, the whole idea behind it being a big bus full of drunk people. But there’s no longer a bus. So what exactly is going on here? And what exactly are you paying for? Erin McCarthy over at the Inquirer explains.

36: Local bar and restaurant openings we’re particularly excited about.

Local Talent

The Oscars are this Sunday at 7 p.m., and Mount Airy native Da’Vine Joy Randolph is said to be a shoo-in for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers. I recently had the pleasure of interviewing her. She told me all about her favorite water-ice truck growing up in Philly and the story of her big break in showbiz, which reminded me of Rosemary’s Baby. You can read the full interview here.

And From the This-Again? Sports Desk …

Still no Tyrese Maxey for the Sixers’ home game with the Grizzlies last night, and no Kyle Lowry either; he was being rested. So our starters were Cam Payne, Buddy Hield, Paul Reed, Tobias Harris and Nico Batum. This time, they started slow, lagging behind Memphis early but tying it up at 22 with four minutes left in the first quarter — before the Grizzlies had an 8-0 run. We started the second with them up 37-31, tied it at 43-43, and took the lead thanks to Paul Reed’s rebounding persistence with six to go. And then, suddenly, it was the half, and we were up 64-56. Did we mention Kyle Lowry was taking a breather? That meant more Jeff Dowtin Jr.:

.@JeffD_11 at the half: 10 PTS (4-5 FG) | 4 AST | 2 REB pic.twitter.com/0HwGB5vfSS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024

Memphis made a stab at closing the gap in the third quarter, and K.J. Martin, who was having another good game for us, picked up his fifth foul, but we hung onto the lead, 93-81. In the final frame, the Sixers foundered — why does that sound so familiar? — with the Grizzlies closing to within three points more than once and then a mere two as the pace turned frantic. And damn if Memphis didn’t pull ahead on a 9-0 run with two minutes left. Luke Kinnard was killing us. Damn.

Another pitiful loss where the sixers had the lead. Can't rebound. Can't make a shot in the 4th quarter. And everyone is fouling. When is Maxey back ffs — Sistah Outlaw™ (@Dr_McCloud) March 7, 2024

Do the Phils Play Today?

They do, against the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 1:05 start. They had yesterday off.

Any Doop News?

No, but the U.S. Women’s National Team faced off against Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals last night at — I kid you not — Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, in conditions that were … less than ideal.

ladies and gentlemen, i give you, concacaf 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tzKJ1LlXut — kris 🤙⚽️ (@Kristance77) March 7, 2024

Our Jaedyn Shaw scored in the 20th minute, but Canada tied it in the 89th to send it to extra time. Sophia Smith gave us another in the 99th minute, and then Canada tied it up again at the 128th minute mark. Sheesh. That brought on penalty kicks, and the U.S. finally triumphed, if it felt like that, with three to Canada’s one. What a slog.

And in College Hoops?

Villanova lagged behind Seton Hall from the start last night in beautiful downtown Newark, down 30-24 at the half, and though they stayed even with the Pirates in scoring through most of the second half, they couldn’t overcome that early deficit in a 66-56 loss. It was much the same story for St. Joe’s in their game at Richmond; down 38-27 at the half, they never caught up and lost, 73-66, to the Spiders. Tonight, the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers visit the Temple Owls, starting at 7.

The Flyers also play.

All Philly Today sports desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.