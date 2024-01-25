How Do You Steal $1,700 Worth of Gas at a Wawa?

Plus, what it will cost you to see Madonna tonight in South Philly.

I know we all long for the days when you could pull up to a Wawa or any other gas station and fill ‘er up for $2 a gallon. Times sure have changed. But one area man allegedly figured out a way to save just a bit of money at Wawa.

According to Delaware state police, troopers arrested a New Jersey man at a Wawa gas station in New Castle, Delaware, for allegedly stealing gas earlier this week. Lots of gas. We’re talking about $1,700 worth of Wawa gas.

Troopers say the suspect had some sort of device he attached to the gas pump that tricked the pump into giving out gas for pennies on the dollar. Here’s a photo of the device:

In all, the suspected gas thief is accused of paying less than $20 for $1,700 worth of Wawa gas. Quite a discount! If you’re wondering where all this gas was stored, troopers say the man had large containers inside the Ford work van he was driving.

Plus, say the state police, they’ve since learned that a bunch of Wawas have been experiencing gas thefts. And the investigation continues.

As for the suspect in this particular Wawa gas theft, he’s been charged with felony theft, possession of burglary tools (also a felony), and conspiracy. No word on if he had the chance to enjoy a Shorti before being carted off to jail.

Local Wendy’s Shops Hit With Child Labor Law Violations

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry announced $300,000 in fines against a Horsham-based company that owns a bunch of Wendy’s in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The investigation involved 21 Wendy’s locations in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties. The biggest violation was failing to provide the legally required breaks to the child employees. The law says that businesses must provide a break on or before the fifth hour of work, and the state says these Wendy’s stores weren’t doing that. The Wendy’s shops also scheduled some children to work more hours than they’re legally allowed to work. Plus, says the state, some kids were working without permits or parental authorization; the latter is required for any worker under the age of 16.

If you have teens who work (good for them!), this may be a good time to acquaint them (and yourself) with their rights and protections under the law. You can file a complaint with the state here.

Local Talent

Big congrats are in order for all the local James Beard semifinalists, of which there are 10. The nominee list just came out yesterday. There weren’t many surprises, but it was nice to see Isgro honored for its 120 years of cannoli brilliance. (Better luck next year, Termini.) For a complete rundown from Philly Mag restaurant critic Jason Sheehan, read this.

By the Numbers

17: Age of the defendant in a murder case who somehow managed to escape custody on Wednesday. Is it just me, or are a lot of people escaping these days? Staffing issues?

500: Local folks sought to jump into an ice-cold John B. Kelly Pool (that’s the public pool right near the Please Touch Museum) in February as part of a fund-raiser for lifeguard recruitment. I think I know some area women who would be very into this.

$2,704: What a pair of fifth-row tickets to see Madonna at the Wells Fargo Center tonight will cost you on StubHub. They’re advertised as $999 each. And you have to buy both. But once you add in all the fees, you’re up to $2,704. That’s not counting your drinks, food, Ubers. Have fun!

And from the Not-Great Sports Desk …

The Athletic has a lovely piece on what advocacy by Rhys Hoskins and his wife, Jayme, for those with muscular dystrophy has meant to some local families. He signed with the Brewers and is moving on, but his Philly fam will always remember him.

There’s news about Flyers goalie Carter Hart’s abrupt and mysterious leave of absence from the team, and it’s not good.

In happier news, Joel Embiid got himself a new winter coat just in time for the Sixers to start a busy road trip.

They play the Pacers tonight at 7 in Indianapolis, the first of four straight away games. Tobias Harris looks dubious; should be interesting.

The Flyers also play.

Any College Hoops News?

Oh yeah. Temple’s Owls got off to a hot start against South Florida at the Liacouras Center last night despite their rocky 8-11 record this season under first-year coach Adam Fisher. They had an eight-point lead on the Bulls with three minutes to go and led 35-31 at the half. Temple held on through most of the second half, barely, until the Bulls went ahead with four minutes to go, 64-63. All the Owls’ prowess went for naught, including Matteo Picarelli’s 23-point showing.

Sing it with me…TAY-OH! TAYYYYY-OH!! His FIFTH trey of the night!!#Team128 pic.twitter.com/tRr77zDwAe — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) January 25, 2024

Final: 75-69 Bulls. Then, in the two teams’ 131st meeting — they first faced off in 1909 — Villanova did not get off to a swift start on a trip to St. John’s. A lot of familiar faces were in the house, including Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Ryan Arcidiacono. The Wildcats were down 21-11 halfway into the first, and the gap was the same at the half: 32-22 Red Storm. A 6-0 run early in the second brought ‘Nova within six, and they later closed it to five, but St. John’s was relentless, and things just got completely out of hand as it became a rout.

FINAL

St. John’s 70 – Villanova 50 First 20+ loss for Villanova under Kyle Neptune. Lost the rebound battle 37-22. Not much else to say. Gross. pic.twitter.com/zOaquqebT5 — Patrick Scanlon (@patscan52) January 25, 2024

Drexel, which has been on a tear — they’re 7-0 in conference and lead the Coastal Athletic Association — has tonight’s only game, at Towson starting at 7 p.m.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.