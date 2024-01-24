Here Are Philly’s 10 James Beard Award Semifinalists For 2024

The James Beard Award Semifinalists list gives us a broader view of excellence in the Philadelphia dining scene.

It’s that time of year again. The James Beard Foundation is ramping up toward the big night, setting the stage for their annual awards extravaganza — the “Oscars of the Food World” as everyone is so fond of calling them — and the action always begins with the release of the long list of semifinalists.

This is the part of the game that anyone can win — where local darlings and left-field geniuses get to see their names (briefly) in lights before the release of the MUCH shorter list of finalists. The final slate of nominees will be announced on April 3rd, and winners will be picked on June 10th at a gala in Chicago. It’s all very fancy. And while lately, every year seems to come with its own unique brand of controversy, the restaurant industry still takes the awards VERY seriously.

But honestly, this is the best part. The release of the semifinalists is when dreams are still possible. Favoritism and Big City-bias aside, the long list is a window onto Restaurant World that allows for a broader view of excellence than the ultimate list of nominees and winners if only because there are so many more of them. It’s an inclusive glimpse at the health, wellness and awesomeness of America’s restaurant scene writ large. It shows us what, collectively, we love.

And Philly usually does pretty well at this stage. Though I have my complaints about an unfair focus on big-time operators, we’ve had a few surprises in the semifinalist’s list over the years (like the year Sate Kampar got an absolutely deserved nod for Best New Restaurant). And this year, there are a couple more.

So let’s take a look at where things stand right now, almost six months out from the big night.

Philly’s 2024 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

Outstanding Chef

Dionicio Jimenez, Cantina La Martina

Emerging Chef

Yun Fuentes, Bolo

Best New Restaurant

My Loup

Outstanding Bakery

Isgro Pastries

Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program

a.kitchen + bar

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Carlos Aparicio, El Chingon

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi and Izakaya

Randy Rucker, River Twice

Omar Tate, Honeysuckle Provisions

Dane DeMarco, Gass & Main

Okay, so there’s a couple things to talk about here, and let’s start with the obvious. Yes, we’re claiming Dane DeMarco as one of our own. Gass & Main is right across the river. It’s easier to get to then some places in South Philly. Plus, DeMarco once ran Burgertime and that place was just bonkers.

Only slightly less obvious, I’m cool with Yun Fuentes scoring any kind of attention, but calling him an “emerging” chef is kinda ridiculous. Dude has been in the scene here for like 20 years. Before that, he was in New York cooking for Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Daniel Boulud and Gray Kunz. And before that, he was a baby. What I’m saying is, Fuentes has been around. And while Bolo is the first restaurant that’s his (hence, “emerging,” I guess?), it certainly ain’t his first restaurant.

Then there’s Isgro, a place that’s like a billion years old (okay, 120 years, but still) just now catching the wandering eye of the James Beard people? That’s strange. Awesome, yes. And totally deserved. But strange. I guess I’ll just chalk that one up as one of those It’s about time… kinda situations.

I love seeing Dionicio Jimenez and Omar Tate on this list. They’re running two seriously neighborhood-y joints which might normally fall below the gaze of the James Beard Organization. Same with My Loup, which feels like some fantasy version of a streetcorner cafe in Unicornville, but is actually one of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. And Jesse Ito? He’s been on lists like these before, but one of the dinners I had at Royal Sushi stands as one of the most memorable meals I’ve had since coming to Philly, so I’m happy for him, too.

Anyway, you can check out the full list of semifinalists right here if you’re interested. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the landscape looks come April.