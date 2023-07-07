GOP Stymies Public Universities, a Mighty Phillies Sweep, a Diabolical Rosebush Theft

Plus: A wonderful quote about Philly, and why you might want to reconsider that mutual fund.

My colleague Victor handed the reins to me today because he saw the steam coming out of my ears. Harrisburg did this yesterday.

— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) July 6, 2023

Good job, all you GOP lawmakers in favor of ignorance. And then there was this. Man, is nothing sacred? Thieves stole a 110-year-old rosebush from the garden at Germantown’s Wyck House. What is the matter with people nowadays?

Oh God, circle the wagons: Dîner en Blanc is coming back. And at Penn, they announced the opening of a new Center for Quantum Information, Engineering, Science and Technology, infinitely expanding the universe of stuff that I will never understand. Go Quakers!

Quote of the Day

From an eloquent piece by native daughter Kim Kelly in the Nation on the reception the Moms for Liberty got last weekend in our City of Brotherly Love:

The city’s two cardinal rules — don’t be a dick, and mind your business — are very easy to follow. We’re a fun city, a welcoming city, and definitely a weird city. … But the thing that those visitors need to keep in mind is that we are also a very queer, a very trans, a very Black, and a very anti-fascist city, and if you can’t handle that, you’re no longer welcome.

By the Numbers

.47 percent: Per the Wall Street Journal, the rate at which mutual funds with names deemed “complex” because of the number of words they contain underperform those with shorter, simpler names. Keep it simple, stupid!

And from the Streakin’ Sports Desk …

Last night’s Phils matchup with the Rays in Tampa looked promising in the first, as Kyle Schwarber led off with a double and Trea Turner singled. But it turned into a pitcher’s duel between our Cristopher Sánchez and their Jake Diekman until the fifth, when Darick Hall did this:

“Long Ball” Hall with his first of the season put the #Phillies up 1-0 in top 5th but Tampa tied it in bottom. We’re now 1-1 in 6th inning.

Unfortunately, Isaac Paredes led off the bottom of the inning with a solo homer of his own. Kevin Kelly came in for Diekman in the sixth and missed a catch that let Turner reach on an error and then steal second, but that was that. Yunior Marte relieved Sánchez in the bottom of the seventh and mowed them down 1-2-3. Alas, we went 1-2-3 in the eighth to Jason Adam before bringing in José Alvarado in the bottom half. He notched two outs before walking Taylor Walls, who stole second, and walking Yandy Diaz as well but worked out of a jam by getting Wander Franco on a fly on the 11th pitch.

In the ninth, the Phils went down in order again, crowned by Bryce Harper striking out for his third time in the game. Would Craig Kimbrel be able to hold on again? Yep, thanks to a great barehand stop and throw by Alec Bohm on a grounder by Paredes. Time for free baseball, with Colin Poche on the mound. The Phils couldn’t get it done in their half of the 10th, but neither could the Rays against Matt Strahm. That brought on Ryan Thompson in relief. He nailed Stubbs on the wrist with a pitch that dropped him like a stone, putting him on first and Edmundo Sosa as the start-on-second guy for Schwarbs, who singled to bring in Sosa. Cristian Pache subbed for Schwarber on first, Turner singled Stubbs home, Castellanos struck out, and Bryce … popped out. Strahm stayed in and took it home, 3-1. What a game! What a win! What a sweep! What a road winning streak they’re on!

It’s All-Star Week as of today, so here’s a tasty compilation of the best movies and books about America’s Favorite Pastime. And for your weekend roundup: The Phils are in Florida to play three vs. the Marlins, tonight at 6:40, Saturday at 4:10, and Sunday at 1:40. In soccerland, we’ve got the Union at 10:30 Saturday against the Galaxy in L.A., followed by the U.S. Men’s National Team against host Canada Sunday at 8 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Have a toasty weekend!