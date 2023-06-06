Philadelphia Crushes the James Beard Awards

Plus, Ocean City continues to become even less fun than we ever imagined.

Philadelphia Racks Up Big Wins at the James Beard Awards

The Eagles lost the Super Bowl. The Sixers collapsed in the playoffs. And the Phillies have a long, long way to go. But the Philadelphia restaurant scene scored a decided victory on Monday night in Chicago at the James Beard Awards.

The most outstanding restaurant in all the nation? That would be Friday Saturday Sunday, helmed by Chad and Hanna Williams, the featured interviewees in the June issue of Philly Mag. The most outstanding restaurateur in the country? Look no further than Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality fame, as seen in our October issue. (Note that Chad and Ellen both expressed their distaste for pineapple pizza.) And the best chef in these Mid-Atlantic states of ours? That would be Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya. Yes, we recently profiled her, too.

I’m not saying being featured in Philly Mag is a predictor of success at the James Beard Awards. But I’m not not saying it, either.

And you know how there are all these Oscar and Grammy awards handed out before the big ceremony? The James Beard Awards do that as well, and Hop Sing Laundromat bartender Toby Maloney won one of those for his 2022 book, The Bartender’s Manifesto: How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails Like a Pro. That won a James Beard award for the best beverage book with recipes.

The Philly nominees that didn’t quite make it across the finish line: Royal Sushi’s Jesse Ito; Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club; and Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina.

Congrats to all the Philly winners and nominees. You make us proud. Now if I can only score a reservation for Friday Saturday Sunday before all the people out in Malvern discover this news.

The I-95 State Police Shooting

As I told you on Monday, a state trooper shot and killed 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini of Delco, who was allegedly part of the illegal street racing that happened on I-95 near Penn’s Landing in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Allegrini struck two state troopers with his car (their injuries were reportedly minor) before one state trooper shot him behind the wheel. But an attorney representing Allegrini’s family now says Allegrini wasn’t a participant. Just a spectator. As state police and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are sorting through videos and other evidence from the incident, the family is calling for a “full, transparent investigation.”

Ocean City Continues to Get Less Fun

Ocean City was never that much fun to begin with, between the stressed-out parents with their double-wide strollers and the strictest liquor laws in the state (not only can the restaurants not serve alcohol — you can’t even bring a bottle of wine to dinner). Then officials decided to close all the beaches at 8 p.m. They also moved up the curfew for minors by a couple of hours. And now? The mayor wants to ban e-bikes from the boardwalk. I’m not saying I need an e-bike slamming into me at 20 mph while I’m trying to enjoy a leisurely stroll on the boards, but where does it end? Are we going to ban kites because they sometimes crash land into a napping sunbather? If you want to start banning stuff, Ocean City, how about that evil spray sunscreen?

Local Talent

Earlier this year, I implored Patti LaBelle and the owners of the Met to get a Patti LaBelle show going there, since she tends to play Atlantic City instead of her hometown. And either it was a coincidence or they were listening: LaBelle will finally perform at the Met on December 9th. The pre-sale starts today, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. I know December is a long way off, but I’ll see you there.

Even Pride-of-Jenkintown Bradley Cooper is sporting Taylor Swift tour merch.

Congrats to Germantown Friends grad Kristen Welker, who is set to take Chuck Todd’s seat on Meet the Press in September.

And in not-at-all-fun news, West Chester’s Bam Margera, he of Jackass fame/infamy, is reportedly on an involuntary hold in a Los Angeles psychiatric facility following some disturbing behavior. This news came one day after Margera’s brother tweeted the following:

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

By the Numbers

$12.6 million: Attorney fees incurred by Pennsylvania (and, therefore, you) to fight a legal challenge to the way the state funds its schools.

$0: Cost of brand new home air conditioners to thousands of Pennsylvanians under a pilot program to help those eligible for state assistance.

77,900: People who for some reason showed up at the Linc to see Ed Sheeran play, making his the most attended concert in Linc history. In second place? U2 at 75,796. Yes, Swifties, I do realize that Taylor blew them both out of the water with her recent three-night run, but we’re talking about setting the record for one day.

225 percent: Increase in violations for public urination and defecation on SEPTA from 2019 to 2022. Yet another reason why I spend so much damn money on Uber.

And from the Rollin’-Now Sports Desk …

The Tigers showed up in South Philly last night, and the Phils pounced on starter Joey Wentz early, getting a run in the first with a Kyle Schwarber lead-off walk and singles by Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner, and another in the second with a Dalton Guthrie single and a double by Castellanos, who’s suddenly very very hot. Aaron Nola started out notching eight straight outs before giving up a walk in the third — followed by a nifty pickoff out. Woo! Oh my, Trea Turner, is that …

Then, in the fifth, Castellanos led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Bryce Harper singled him home but got picked off going to second, which was a pity since Turner promptly homered again: 5-0.

A Bryson Stott walk ended Wentz’s night and brought in Mason Englert, who finished the inning. Nola was still going strong into the seventh, when a walk, an error, and a goddamn Nick Maton homer brought in three runs. He got the final strikeout to match his 12-K career high, though.

In the seventh, Harper and Turner singled, and a Realmuto double brought them both in. He also stole second, and scored on an Edmundo Sosa single: 8-3 Phils. Chasen Shreve came in for Englert, and Swarbs only just missed a homer on a long fly, ending the side. Time for Seranthony! He gave up a walk and a single but no more runs. Andrew Vasquez came in for the ninth and relinquished a single but nothin’ more. “What a good day,” Tom McCarthy said. Yes, it was.

They’ll meet again tonight, same time, same place.