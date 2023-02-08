Atlantic City Casinos Ban Guns, Which Apparently Weren’t Banned Before

Plus: Philly schools will open two hours late on Monday, as in the day after the Super Bowl.

New Jersey is well known to have some of the most draconian gun laws in these United States of America. And Atlantic City casinos are presumed to be some of the most secure facilities in the state, outside of military bases. So I would have thought that toting your gun around with you in Atlantic City was verboten. And yet it wasn’t. Until now.

The president of the Casino Association of New Jersey made the announcement earlier this week, issuing the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is a top priority for the Atlantic City casino industry,” the statement read. “All of the Atlantic City casinos are exercising their rights, as private property owners, to prohibit the carrying of firearms on their premises.”

This comes after a new law in the state with restrictions on firearms, including where you can carry them. Naturally, gun rights groups have been fighting the new law, but the casino bans on guns appears to be sticking. At least for now. So you can leave your Glock at home.

Sounds Like Smart Thinking

Philly schools will open two hours late on Monday, as in the day after the Super Bowl.

Fly, People, Fly

The Philadelphia Airport reports that 25.2 million people used the airport on 2022. That’s an increase of 28 percent over the previous year. Just think of how many overpriced Bloody Marys at the airport bars that represents.

About Your Philly Property Tax Bill

You don’t have to pay it all at once. Apply here to pay it in installments.

Because We Are Somehow More Obsessed With Meteorologists Than We Should Be

After just two years at the station, CBS 3 meteorologist Llarisa Abreu is bidding adieu to Philadelphia. She won’t say where she’s headed. But given that her previous stints were in Miami and San Diego, I’m going to guess somewhere with better beaches. Or maybe, like the rest of us, she’s just so underwhelmed by Philly’s snow production that she landed on Buffalo.

It’s Good That Gas Prices Are Down a Bit

These Eagles fans just left Vineland for the Super Bowl in their gas-guzzling RV.

Gotta Say a Lot of Hail Marys for This One

The Philadelphia Catholic institution Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls finds itself in the center of a controversy it probably didn’t need after three students from the school were seen on video using racist slurs, one of the students reportedly having black paint on her face. The school is investigating, and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia issued a statement reminding the world that racism is a “mortal sin.”

Protesters showed up outside the school on Wednesday morning to make their voices heard.

Fox 29 has the full story:

Political Movements

Finally, a decision in Harrisburg over who controls the House. Hint: There are no election deniers or QAnon promoters in this particular group.

And because we can’t have enough City Council candidates, activist and union organizer Seth Anderson-Oberman is launching his campaign this Saturday in Germantown.

Oh This Is Exactly What We Need

4,000 Jello shots on Broad Street after the Super Bowl.

And from the Holding-Pattern Sports Desk …

Still twiddling whilst waiting for Sunday? Read this engaging Wall Street Journal story on what the Kelce brothers ate growing up that made them so big and strong.

And this fun New York Times piece — by former Philly Mag editorial fellow Kris Rhim! — on how Nick Sirianni got his Philly on.

Speaking of Coach Sirianni:

Nick Sirianni was asked who on the Eagles he wouldn't let his daughter date. "My daughter is five years old." Good to have Super Bowl Media Day back at full throttle! — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 7, 2023

Soccer news? We got soccer news! Local boy makes good!

Highly-rated US youth international Jack McGlynn has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia Union through 2025 with team options through 2027. McGlynn, 19, will be a crucial part of the United States squad at the U20 World Cup in May. Will be in Europe one day. pic.twitter.com/pZSu8m6zod — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 7, 2023

He’s a product of the Union youth academy.

Tonight at 7:30, the Sixers are in Boston, paying a visit to the Celtics, who are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference. Curious to see what happens in the wake of two wait-we-were-leading-by-20 losses by our guys within the past week. The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow, and rumors are wildly whirling.

And it’s a crazy-busy college hoops night tonight, with Drexel facing off against Delaware and La Salle playing St. Bonaventure, both at 7 p.m.; St. Joe’s at Loyola IL and Temple at SMU, both at 8 p.m.; and Villanova vs. De Paul in Chicago at 8:30. Go teams!

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.