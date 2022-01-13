Fired Springside Chestnut Hill Teacher’s Victims Included His Own Students, Feds Now Say

More disturbing details emerge in the case of Andrew Wolf, who remains in custody awaiting trial on child pornography charges.

When the feds arrested Springside Chestnut Hill Academy math teacher Andrew Wolf on child pornography charges in October, many worried that the alleged crimes might have involved his own students. And according to new allegations laid out in federal court documents, Wolf’s students were, in fact, targets.

These details became clear in a newly unsealed criminal complaint filed against Kray Strange, a 19-year-old New York man who was arrested last week and charged with the manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.

According to the feds, Wolf and Strange first connected online after Strange read some stories allegedly published by Wolf on Nifty, a controversial “erotic literature” website that includes categories like incest, bestiality and “adult-youth.”

Investigators say that Strange told Wolf he had experience tricking minors into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos by posing as a teenage girl using the aliases Alexandria and Leslie, among others. In July 2020, say the feds, Wolf and Strange began discussing the idea of Strange baiting boys in Wolf’s middle school classes into providing sexually explicit photos and videos. As time went on, Wolf allegedly gave Strange the names and social media accounts of the boys he wanted to target.

After conducting searches of electronic devices and messaging apps belonging to Wolf and Strange, the FBI says it found 250 files depicting child pornography in messages between the two of them, and that the “vast majority” of these were “baited” minors whose images and videos Strange forwarded to Wolf.

Prosecutors allege that there are at least 25 baited victims, including children investigators have positively identified as students at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. And in January 2021, Wolf allegedly sent a message to Strange, telling him that he had “decided to make a Google doc to help organize baiting my students. So far I put in the sixth grade, but I’m going to keep working on it.”

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy recently issued the following statement about the Andrew Wolf case:

We are steadfast in our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and our community, and we will do everything we can to help protect those in our community. The school will continue to provide resources to students and colleagues impacted by this difficult situation and is urging all members of the community to respect the privacy of those who may have been impacted. Throughout the investigation, we have assisted law enforcement. We have learned from the FBI that Mr. Wolf worked with a third-party adult, who contacted a limited number of SCH students via social media. The other adult has no known affiliation with SCH or the Philadelphia area. The FBI identified the individual and took them into custody. At this time, this is the extent of offenses that the FBI has uncovered. If students or families have any additional information, we are making sure that everyone has an opportunity to share information or concerns in the manner they feel most comfortable. We will continue to provide resources to students and colleagues impacted by this difficult situation. SCH’s psychologist has provided information, support services, and additional resources to those who need them. We will continue to make these resources and services available to those who are in need. The SCH’s Board of Trustees created a special committee that will act as an external review board for the school’s HR, security, and IT protocols. We believe that we have strong systems in place but we will do everything we can to learn and improve ourselves. We are committed to two-way communication and feedback with our community, and we will continue to provide updates as well as resources for our students and families.

If convicted on all charges, Strange and Wolf could face decades in prison.