Photos: Flooding in Philadelphia in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

The tail end of Ida leaves streets, homes, and businesses underwater.

On Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, flooding and tornados swept through and near the Philly region as a result of Hurricane Ida. The significant flooding — which the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management projected would reach a “major flood stage” Thursday morning — shut down portions of I-676, I-76, the Vine Street Expressway, and caused the Manayunk Canal to merge with the river. Manayunk’s Main Street and MLK Drive, Kelly Drive, and Lincoln Drive are also shut down.

Power outages and damages are affecting thousands of residents, whiles businesses and schools experience delays and closures. Although the rain has stopped, rising levels of the Schuylkill River still pose a significant threat to the city. Below are photos and videos taken of the Schuylkill River flooding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elevated Angles | Philadelphia (@elevated.angles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Sneak Peek (@phillysneakpeek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacen Bowman (@jacenbowman)