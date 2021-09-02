News

Photos: Flooding in Philadelphia in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

The tail end of Ida leaves streets, homes, and businesses underwater.

schuylkill river flooding hurricane ida

The Green Lane Bridge, nearly submerged in the Schuylkill River flooding. Photograph by Tim Haas.

On Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, flooding and tornados swept through and near the Philly region as a result of Hurricane Ida. The significant flooding — which the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management projected would reach a “major flood stage” Thursday morning — shut down portions of I-676, I-76, the Vine Street Expressway, and caused the Manayunk Canal to merge with the river. Manayunk’s Main Street and MLK Drive, Kelly Drive, and Lincoln Drive are also shut down.

Power outages and damages are affecting thousands of residents, whiles businesses and schools experience delays and closures. Although the rain has stopped, rising levels of the Schuylkill River still pose a significant threat to the city. Below are photos and videos taken of the Schuylkill River flooding.

 

schuylkill river flooding hurricane ida

View of the flooding from the Manayunk Bridge. Photograph by Tim Haas

 

schuylkill river flooding hurricane ida

The Schuylkill River flooding in Manayunk under the Green Street Bridge. Photograph by Tim Haas.

schuylkill river flooding hurricane ida

A car is stranded in the Schuylkill River flooding by the Green Street Bridge and I-76. Photograph by Tim Haas

 

schuylkill river flooding

More flooding in Manayunk. Photograph by Lillian Haas

schuylkill river flooding hurricane ida

They weren’t kidding about waterfront living. Photograph by Lillian Haas

 

