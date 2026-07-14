Meet the Old City Hairstylist Responsible for the Return of Philly’s Biggest Bike Race Ever

Carlos Rogers talks the Manayunk Wall, Hush Salon, and ice plunges in his basement.

Carlos Rogers might spend his working hours at Hush Salon, the hip Old City hair studio he co-owns with his wife, Adrienne, but he spends his downtime biking — and championing the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Starting in 2022, he led the charge to revive the event, to much success: It returns after a 10-year hiatus on August 30th. Here’s what else keeps him going.

At Home

Treasured piece of jewelry: My wedding ring.

Accessory: My G-Shock watch.

Fragrance: CREED Aventus cologne.

Morning ritual: I stay in bed as long as I can, followed by an ice plunge in a repurposed freezer chest in my basement.

Recent splurge: Jacques Marie Mage eyeglasses from Blink Optical on South Street.

Binge-watching: I’m into this YouTube series called Soft White Underbelly. It’s a series of interviews and portraits about the human condition, by photographer Mark Laita.

I collect: Everyday carry gear, including Spyderco pocket knives and a minimalist carbon-fiber wallet.

Go-to gadget: Fidget spinners, specifically METMO’s Helico.

Pet: My dog, Ruby, a French bulldog mix.

On the Job

Why I love my job: It’s all about the people for me. I get to work alongside an amazing team and meet clients from all walks of life, and over time those appointments turn into real relationships — that’s the best part.

Current side project: The return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

Personal mantra: Passion, persistence, and perseverance.

Best advice you ever received: Listen before you speak.

On the Go

Market: Claudio’s on 9th Street in the Italian Market.

Gift store: Philadelphia Independents in Old City.

Restaurant: Pizzeria Stella. For pizza, of course.

Coffee shop: There are a few near my salon that I love: Cafe Ole, Aroma Bakery & Coffee, and Coffee Zeit.

Beer hang: Source Urban Brewery in Fishtown.

Workout: Bike riding — climbing the Manayunk Wall!

Bulk buy: Sea salt mixed nuts.

Next vacation: Cortona, a town in Tuscany, Italy.

Travel essential: My wife. Not only is she a great travel partner, but she makes sure I have everything I need.

Published as “Easy Rider” in the July 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.