Q&A

Meet the Old City Hairstylist Responsible for the Return of Philly’s Biggest Bike Race Ever

Carlos Rogers talks the Manayunk Wall, Hush Salon, and ice plunges in his basement.

By ·
Carlos Rogers at Hush Salon in Old City

Carlos Rogers at Hush Salon in Old City / Photography by Theresa Regan

Carlos Rogers might spend his working hours at Hush Salon, the hip Old City hair studio he co-owns with his wife, Adrienne, but he spends his downtime biking — and championing the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Starting in 2022, he led the charge to revive the event, to much success: It returns after a 10-year hiatus on August 30th. Here’s what else keeps him going.

At Home

Treasured piece of jewelry: My wedding ring.

Accessory: My G-Shock watch.

Fragrance: CREED Aventus cologne.

Morning ritual: I stay in bed as long as I can, followed by an ice plunge in a repurposed freezer chest in my basement.

Recent splurge: Jacques Marie Mage eyeglasses from Blink Optical on South Street.

Binge-watching: I’m into this YouTube series called Soft White Underbelly. It’s a series of interviews and portraits about the human condition, by photographer Mark Laita.

I collect: Everyday carry gear, including Spyderco pocket knives and a minimalist carbon-fiber wallet.

Go-to gadget: Fidget spinners, specifically METMO’s Helico.

Pet: My dog, Ruby, a French bulldog mix.

On the Job

Why I love my job: It’s all about the people for me. I get to work alongside an amazing team and meet clients from all walks of life, and over time those appointments turn into real relationships — that’s the best part.

Current side project: The return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

Personal mantra: Passion, persistence, and perseverance.

Best advice you ever received: Listen before you speak.

On the Go

Rogers’s bike, from Bicycle Therapy in Fitler Square

Rogers’s bike, from Bicycle Therapy in Fitler Square

Market: Claudio’s on 9th Street in the Italian Market.

Gift store: Philadelphia Independents in Old City.

Restaurant: Pizzeria Stella. For pizza, of course.

Coffee shop: There are a few near my salon that I love: Cafe Ole, Aroma Bakery & Coffee, and Coffee Zeit.

Beer hang: Source Urban Brewery in Fishtown.

Workout: Bike riding — climbing the Manayunk Wall!

Bulk buy: Sea salt mixed nuts.

Next vacation: Cortona, a town in Tuscany, Italy.

Travel essential: My wife. Not only is she a great travel partner, but she makes sure I have everything I need.

Published as “Easy Rider” in the July 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The Great Philadelphia Microburst Storm of 2026 Was a Disaster

  2. Your Guide to MLB All-Star Week in Philly

  3. AI Bots Stole My Music

  4. The Best Philly-Area Pools With Day Passes

  5. 9 Refreshing Swimming Holes Worth Exploring Near Philadelphia