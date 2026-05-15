Calder Gardens’ Exec Juana Berrío on Her Fave Philly Things — and Bad Bunny

The senior director of programs spends her days shaping the artistic identity of the cultural institution. Here’s what she enjoys when she’s not on the job.

Juana Berrío, senior director of programs at Calder Gardens in Logan Circle, spends her days shaping the artistic identity of the new nature-driven cultural institution on the Parkway. When she’s not on the job, she’s exploring her soon-to-be home (she currently splits her time between Philly and NYC) and probably listening to Bad Bunny.

At Home

Go-to gadget: My Oura ring. I love learning more about my body.

Prized possession: My mom’s diary of the last trip we took together in Italy before she passed. It always makes me feel she’s here, close to me.

Hobby: Cooking with seasonal produce from different farmers markets.

Makeup essentials: Westman Atelier matte lipsticks and RMS tinted sunscreen (two in one).

Hair essentials: Rosemary oil — and never blow-drying my curls.

Skincare essentials: I love everything by True Botanicals, especially their Chebula Active Serum and their Renew Pure Radiance Oil.

On my playlist: Alice Coltrane and Bad Bunny. I have range.

Reading: The House of Impossible Beauties, by Joseph Cassara; The Serviceberry, by Robin Wall Kimmerer; and Los Divinos, by Laura Restrepo.

Morning ritual: Meditation followed by showering with salsa music to start the day full of energy and love for life.

I collect: Pestles and mortars from around the world. I love that they’re among the oldest human technologies, used by so many cultures dating back to the Stone Age.

On the Job

Biggest inspiration: Angela Davis, for her commitment to challenging injustices that relate to intersections of race, gender, and class.

Why I love my job: Connecting deeply with artists, witnessing and learning from their process, and shaping spaces for art and culture.

On my desk: My 16-year-old cat, Uchuva. My longest relationship and biggest love.

Latest business trip: Paris in April! On the centenary of Alexander Calder’s arrival in France — and the 50th anniversary of his death — the Fondation Louis Vuitton opened the exhibition “Calder. Rêver en Équilibre.”

On the Go

Mode of transportation: Foot! Train! Biking when it’s warm outside!

Boutique: Moon + Arrow; I love their selection of apothecary and home goods.

Best bar: Wilder makes delicious mocktails.

Last vacation: My home country, Colombia, in December. I get recharged by the energy of the Andes Mountains and the Caribbean coast, our wide variety of music and fruits, and the love of my family and friends.

Published as “Art Beat” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.