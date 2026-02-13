What We’re Loving Right Now: Philly-Themed Jigsaw Puzzles From Occasionette

The Heart of Philadelphia option is a coolly color-blocked celebration of the city.

I have to admit: I am a die-hard puzzle fan. I have loved them since I was a kid, when my parents, sister, and I would gather together to solve the first easier, then more complicated, designs. We even did those 3-D versions for a while — though I didn’t like those as much. There’s just something about that flat picture in progress, and the burst of adrenaline you get when you find the perfect fit. Today, if I had my way, there would be one in progress in our house at all times. (This is not possible in our petite space — we’d need a dedicated table, and there is simply not room for such a thing.) And I would certainly choose one like you see here, from Occasionette. Enjoy writer Emily Goulet’s piece below, and maybe you’ll discover a newfound love of — or rekindled passion for — puzzles too. —Kristen Schott, lifestyle editor

Now firmly ensconced in the bleakest stretch of winter, we’re craving cozy nights in. For this, there is Occasionette’s new line of Philly-themed jigsaw puzzles, each as charming as it is challenging. One thousand pieces come together (eventually!) to reveal playful illustrations by Maria Tina Beddia, a local artist and the in-house product designer for the gift shop’s trio of locations.

We’re partial to the Heart of Philadelphia option (pictured above), a coolly color-blocked celebration of the city, so you can enjoy all it has to offer — without ever leaving home.

$28; South Philly, Chestnut Hill, and Collingswood.

Published as “Piece By Piece” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.