Give Your Home a Refresh With New Furnishings From Gladwyne’s Bergman Vass

The interior design firm has launched a collection filled with sophisticated yet minimalist pieces.

Some of my friends have what I call grownup houses. These homes are chic, sleek, and decorated with accent chairs or tables, statement art, and vases filled with fresh flowers. And there’s nothing I would consider clutter, anywhere. I long to put myself into the category of having a grownup house — and maybe if I add a piece or two from Bergman Vass’s new line of streamlined furnishings, I can join them. Read more about their collection here, and then consider this: Will you have a grownup house someday soon too? —Kristen Schott, lifestyle editor

Dana Bergman Falcione and Erica Vassalotti didn’t set out to enter the furnishings world when they launched Bergman Vass, their Gladwyne-based interior design firm, in 2023. But necessity is the mother of invention. When the business partners couldn’t find the right accent pieces to complement their sophisticated yet minimalist style, they decided to create their own.

Their new collection — crafted by a Connecticut furniture maker — emphasizes quality materials and neutral finishes, as seen in the Roman side table and triangular white oak Esme entry table shown here. (There is also an armoire, nightstands, and other beautiful designs.)

Clients will soon be able to experience the Bergman Vass brand in person when Falcione and Vassalotti open a showroom at the Navy Yard in 2026.

Prices upon request.

Published as “Dwelling: Shape Up” in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.