Escape to This Costa Rican Resort for Your Winter Getaway

Andaz Peninsula Papagayo promises a blend of relaxation and adventure, whether you’re hitting the beach or exploring tropical forests.

Home to both beaches and tropical forests, the province of Guanacaste promises a blend of relaxation and adventure — perfect for your next winter getaway.

Day One

Trade chilly weather in Philly for warm temps on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. After flying into the Liberia airport, venture about 35 minutes by car to Andaz Peninsula Papagayo (rooms from $770). Perched on a cliffside, the resort makes you feel like you’re in a luxe treehouse. The accommodations themselves — there are rooms, suites, and villas — pay homage to the natural surroundings by featuring organic materials, local artwork, and even an indoor/outdoor river-stone rain shower.

Focus on slowing down on your first afternoon, via one of the three infinity pools (one of which is adults only) or by chilling at Coffee & Vinyls, an on-site cafe and bar promising what its name implies (plus cocktails and wine). If you’re ready for action, opt for a martial arts class inside the dojo or playing 18 holes at the nearby golf course. (Resort guests get access.) The Andaz also offers daily activities like barista — yes, you’ll learn to make coffee — Latin dance, and painting classes. Cap your first night with live music and a meal at Chao Pescao, where you’ll taste your way through Latin America and the Caribbean.

Day Two

Fuel up with breakfast — and some powerful Costa Rican coffee — before your adventure with the Explorers, a group offering thrilling experiences on the peninsula. There’s kayaking through the mangroves, mountain biking, zip lining, and aerial courses through tropical forests that’ll get your heart pumping. After, unwind at the Andaz’s ONDA Spa for a much-needed massage, facial, or body scrub or wrap. (You can also enjoy nail and waxing services, plus yoga, Reiki, sound baths, and meditation.) End the evening with dinner at your choice: Ostra for Southeast Asian cuisine, Perla, a sushi bar, or the just opened Gaio with handmade pastas and other Italian comforts.

Day Three

Pack your bathing suit and flip-flops because it’s beach club day. You’ll transfer by boat or shuttle to Casa de Playa, which the Andaz debuted last year on a secluded white-sand beach about 10 minutes from the property. (Be sure to prebook a cabana.) Take a dip in the pool, or opt for complimentary water play such as stand-up paddleboarding and snorkeling. The best part? The club is home to Meso, an open-air restaurant serving up Mediterranean fare — think mezze and pistachio-crusted mahi-mahi — and strong drinks, from the hibiscus margarita to the white sangria. You’ll love it so much, you’ll stick around past sunset, lingering late into the evening.

Long Live

Get a taste of the Blue Zones lifestyle with Andaz Peninsula Papagayo’s five-day experience.

About two hours from the Andaz is Nicoya, a region of Costa Rica deemed one of the world’s five Blue Zones, where people are said to live long, healthy lives. Want to learn how they do it? The property’s third annual Blue Zones retreat — this year’s takes place December 7th through 11th — immerses you in the topic of longevity via research-driven workshops, hands-on activities (think cooking and pottery classes), mindfulness sessions like sound baths and breathwork, and time reconnecting with nature. “This retreat is designed to help guests make small but meaningful changes that can have a lasting impact not just on lifespan, but on quality of life,” says retreat leader Céline Vadam. Retreat starts at $3,282.



Published as “Escaping to Costa Rica” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.