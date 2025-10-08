How Far Studio Gave This 1930s Gladwyne Carriage House New Life

“The goal was to modernize it without making it look too modern,” says founder and lead designer Brittany Hakimfar.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

When Brittany Hakimfar was tasked with redesigning a 1930s Gladwyne carriage house, there was much to consider. First, there were the clients, a Bryn Mawr couple who use the property as a nearby pied-à-terre and home office. (They plan to downsize and relocate here once they become empty-nesters in a few years.)

Then there were the historic features, which had to be honored: wood ceilings, wide-plank pine floors, stone walls. “We really leaned in to the original elements of the home,” says Hakimfar, the founder and lead designer of Bryn Mawr interior design firm Far Studio. “The goal was to modernize it without making it look too modern.”

Inspired by Scandinavian and Belgian designers, she washed the space in dramatically moody colors and finishes, layered it with lush textures, and filled it with pieces that quietly complement the home’s rich character — a pitch-perfect blend of old and new.

Sitting room

This cozy nook, separated from the primary bedroom by glass panels, is anchored by a leather sofa from Belgian company Ethnicraft and a sculptural marble coffee table.

Bar

A game table sits near a fluted walnut wet bar topped with Pietra Serena sandstone; the walls are covered in a Roman clay finish.

Side entry

Hakimfar nestled stools in an alcove for a place to take off your shoes and drop your bag. A swath of Ceppo di Gré, a showstopping honed marble flecked with fossils, was templated to abut the home’s original stone wall. “When you look closely, you see the jagged edges of the stone matching up to the marble,” she says.

Kitchen

The quaint wood beams and ceiling of the kitchen beautifully contrast with Hakimfar’s softly streamlined design: cowhide bar stools, Ceppo di Gré countertops and backsplash, dark-stained wood cabinets, and a hood covered in a textured limewashed plaster.

Published as “Set the Mood” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.