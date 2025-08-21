You Can Now Fly Direct to This Italian Fashion and Design Hub

Whether you’re planning a trip for the 2026 Winter Olympics or simply want to shop, dine, and see the sites, here’s what to do in Milan.

Day One

Whether you’re planning a trip for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February or capitalizing on American Airlines’ direct flight, this Northern Italian city is a treasure. Book the Rocco Forte House Milan (rooms from $1,176). The restored 19th-century palazzo has 11 apartments (with kitchens), a courtyard, and a staff that will handle just about everything (like your groceries). The hotel is on the corner of Via della Spiga, a quiet street lined with well-known shops (Dolce & Gabbana) and under-the-radar gems (Erika Cavallini). The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II — worth a visit to see its steel and glass ceiling — and the Duomo, with its striking Gothic facade, are nearby. (Go early to beat the crowds.) Santa Maria delle Grazie, where Leonardo da Vinci painted The Last Supper, is also a must. (Book tickets two months in advance.) Head to Triennale Milano for lunch on the terrace and to view its contemporary exhibitions, and don’t miss Pinacoteca di Brera, with its Modiglianis, a passionate Hayez, and religious works. Cap things off at Michelin-starred Ristorante Berton; chef Andrea Berton elevates simple food in his “not just broth” tasting menu.

Day Two

Spend the morning at Fondazione Prada’s serene campus. Instead of fashion, the 10 buildings house installations of everything from art to film. The on-site Bar Luce — go for a cappuccino — was designed by Wes Anderson. And you can peep the Olympic Village from the eighth floor of the Torre tower. (The village will become student housing after the Games.) Later, make your way to Villa Necchi Campiglio, a circa-1935 Art Deco home designed by architect Piero Portaluppi. Bask in the sun in the gardens (that swimming pool!), then step inside to see period decor and rare Picassos. Follow your visit with a stroll through the streets. You might come upon an early intercom, shaped like a giant ear, outside Palazzo Sola Busca. For dinner? Milanese-style risotto — made with saffron — at Ristorante 4cento. An opera at Teatro alla Scala ends the night on a high note.

Day Three

Have breakfast at Rocco Forte House — they’ll deliver treats (jam-filled croissants, chocolate-covered bananas) from Marchesi 1824. Get another fashion fix at Armani/Silos, where you can see the designer’s haute couture collections over the years. (It’s free to visit on the first Sunday of the month.) The Navigli district, named for its canals, beckons in the afternoon. Snap pictures on the bridges and have pistachio gelato or an aperitivo: Cafes lure you with spritzes and wine for just a couple of euros. And make a reservation for Backdoor 43, said to be the smallest bar in the world. You’ll have the speakeasy to yourself (and three guests) as the bartender dreams up drinks based on your tastes. Still not enough? Lake Como’s a train ride away.

Style File

Shop like a local at these spots.

1. Hit a flea market. At these open-air bazaars, you can unearth designer finds on the cheap, antiques, and Italian-made goods. Consider the Brera or Porta Genova market.

2. Snap up some leather. Italy is known for its high-quality leather at a decent price. We picked up a lovely handbag at Gianni Chiarini, on Via della Spiga.

3. Shop in Navigli. In addition to the aperitivi, you’ll find record and book stores, and vintage goods. (Don’t miss Sous!)

4. Discover artisan textiles. Milan designer Lisa Corti has vibrant fabrics and glassware you won’t find anywhere else.

5. Visit 10 Corso Como. It’s an art gallery (with a gift shop), an avant-garde clothing boutique, and a restaurant.

6. Find your scent. Book an olfactory experience in the lab at Magna Pars l’Hotel à Parfum. You can inhale various essences before buying your favorite. You can also stay the night (rooms from $411).

Published as “Escaping to Milan” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.