Find Your Next Hobby at This New Bella Vista Shop

This month, Another Corner has everything you need to know about biking.

Another Corner

Another Corner / Photograph by Nell Hoving

I’m a long-distance runner who, for the longest time, thought of cross-training as a nuisance — a thing that had to be done in order to keep me pounding the pavement. Then a hamstring injury forced me to take an extended pause on my sport of choice. In that time, I’ve discovered … the stationary bike. Extremely dull, but it gets the job done. And then, about a week ago, my physical therapist told me that I can get on a real, propel-yourself-forward bike. The joy I felt with this news immediately catapulted me into embracing this new hobby. So I went out and bought a bike, because my current cycle (a leisurely beach cruiser) is not up to par with the visions now dancing in my head. (Long trail rides! Maybe a triathlon!) And I was equally thrilled to read about Another Corner’s monthly program focusing on different themes — like biking. Writer Kristin Detterline shares more about the shop below. As for me? I’ll be cycling over to Another Corner soon. — Kristen Schott

William Penn once said that time is what we want most but what we use worst. Luckily for us, Lee Sawa-Frank has a remedy for that. His new Bella Vista shop, Another Corner, is filled with books, periodicals, and gear centered on hobbies — or, as Sawa-Frank calls them, “corners.”­

The store’s Corner of the Month program invites novices to geek out on different pastimes.

This month’s theme: bikes, with items like the Multipass mini bag and figurines shown above. Sawa-Frank got the idea to open Another Corner while scouting products for This Corner, the salon and retail concept he co-owns with wife Nozomi Sawa. “People are realizing that if they want to take up a new hobby then now is the time to invest in that item,” says Sawa-Frank, of Another Corner’s popularity with neophytes. We think Penn would agree.

Prices vary; 612 South 6th Street, Bella Vista.

Published as “Not-So-Trivial Pursuits” in the July 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

