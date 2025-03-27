Settle Your Pillow Fight With This Montco Fabric Accessories Brand

Kerry & Clyde’s decorative pillows feature dog silhouettes, profiles of famous historical figures, and other unexpected designs.

There’s nothing better than a piece of decor that inspires a reaction in the shopper — a chuckle, a question, a desire to purchase it for their home, right now. The products you’ll read about below might just have that impact on you. And if you want even more decor ideas, check out these Philly-area home renovations too.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, imagine what a pillow printed with the silhouette of Napoleon’s first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais (above), might say. Montco-based luxury fabric accessories brand Kerry & Clyde is known for its decorative pillows featuring the profiles of famous historical figures (including Napoleon himself) and sometimes quirky designs (think an octopus, lobster, and dogs aplenty).

Owner Jill Fulton, who spent more than a decade working for nonprofits, launched the biz in 2018 as an entrepreneurial next act inspired by her lifelong love of sewing. Most pieces are made from imported Belgian linen and manufactured in Lancaster County.

With a new by-appointment-­only showroom in Wayne, shoppers can now browse pillows with complementary tea towels, place mats, and napkins, and peruse Kerry & Clyde’s debut collection of wall coverings and fabrics featuring Fulton’s Petals­ and Dots prints. Now we’re talking.

Prices vary; kerryandclydedesigns.com.

Published as “Dwelling: Stitch in Time” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.