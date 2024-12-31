Q&A

Inside the Stylish World of Greg Berzinsky

The University City-based architect-turned-influencer shares how he maintains his signature look — and that enviable silver mane.

Greg Berzinsky

Greg Berzinsky / Photography by Jillian Guyette

The holiday season is always busy for Greg Berzinsky, the University City-based architect-turned-influencer who has a seasonal side hustle as a professional Santa Claus. Here’s how the tastemaker maintains his signature style — and that enviable silver mane.

At Home

Treasured jewelry: My wedding rings. I rotate different rings given to me over the years. My original ring belonged to my father, who could not wear a ring on his job as a millhand at Bethlehem Steel.

Prized possession: The art collection my wife, Mary, and I started with many works from Old City galleries.

Hair essential: Beardbrand Sea Salt Spray.

Favorite fragrance: Anything from YSL.

Morning ritual: Up at 4 a.m., coffee, Bible reading, and prayer.

Best workout: A strength training and weight routine prepared by coach Keith Longenecker at Alpha Phlyte Fitness in Downingtown.

Currently binge-watching: YouTube videos, from royal history to house tours.

On my nightstand: An alarm. My wife and I don’t read in bed or take our phones into the bedroom (no TV either).

Pets: Tim and Larry — a pair of flame-point Siamese­ cats.

On the Job

Work attire: I love my suits from Christopher Korey Collective.

On my desk: It’s a mess, covered in tripods, headphones, voice recorders, products that need to be recorded, cameras.

Personal mantra: Keep moving forward.

Best advice I’ve received: Put your wife first. Oh, and buy real estate in University City.

Latest project: Philadelphia Country Club Summer House interiors.­

Mode of transportation: The trolley.

Grooming go-to: Josh DeMarco at DAPR Grooming Parlour in Ritten­house.

DAPR / Photograph by Jeff Fusco

On my shopping list: Material for a new Santa Claus suit.

Must-visit boutique: Henry A. Davidsen in Ritten­house.

Philly landmark: Reading Terminal Market in Market East.

Favorite bar: Parc for an old-fashioned.

Last vacation: Quick weekend getaway to the Seaview Hotel in South Jersey.

Photograph courtesy of Seaview Hotel

Annual getaway: The River House, our rental property on the Susquehanna in upstate Pennsylvania. We’ve gone there for the past 18 years.

Published as “Connoisseur: Gray Matters” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

