Inside the Stylish World of Greg Berzinsky
The University City-based architect-turned-influencer shares how he maintains his signature look — and that enviable silver mane.
The holiday season is always busy for Greg Berzinsky, the University City-based architect-turned-influencer who has a seasonal side hustle as a professional Santa Claus. Here’s how the tastemaker maintains his signature style — and that enviable silver mane.
At Home
Treasured jewelry: My wedding rings. I rotate different rings given to me over the years. My original ring belonged to my father, who could not wear a ring on his job as a millhand at Bethlehem Steel.
Prized possession: The art collection my wife, Mary, and I started with many works from Old City galleries.
Hair essential: Beardbrand Sea Salt Spray.
Favorite fragrance: Anything from YSL.
Morning ritual: Up at 4 a.m., coffee, Bible reading, and prayer.
Best workout: A strength training and weight routine prepared by coach Keith Longenecker at Alpha Phlyte Fitness in Downingtown.
Currently binge-watching: YouTube videos, from royal history to house tours.
On my nightstand: An alarm. My wife and I don’t read in bed or take our phones into the bedroom (no TV either).
Pets: Tim and Larry — a pair of flame-point Siamese cats.
On the Job
Work attire: I love my suits from Christopher Korey Collective.
On my desk: It’s a mess, covered in tripods, headphones, voice recorders, products that need to be recorded, cameras.
Personal mantra: Keep moving forward.
Best advice I’ve received: Put your wife first. Oh, and buy real estate in University City.
Latest project: Philadelphia Country Club Summer House interiors.
Mode of transportation: The trolley.
Grooming go-to: Josh DeMarco at DAPR Grooming Parlour in Rittenhouse.
On my shopping list: Material for a new Santa Claus suit.
Must-visit boutique: Henry A. Davidsen in Rittenhouse.
Philly landmark: Reading Terminal Market in Market East.
Favorite bar: Parc for an old-fashioned.
Last vacation: Quick weekend getaway to the Seaview Hotel in South Jersey.
Annual getaway: The River House, our rental property on the Susquehanna in upstate Pennsylvania. We’ve gone there for the past 18 years.
Published as “Connoisseur: Gray Matters” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.