Weekending in Québec City: An Unforgettable Winter Getaway

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is rich with European charm, holiday markets, and fine dining.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Visiting Québec City in the winter feels like stepping into a (French!) snow globe, with the iconic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac overlooking the quaint streets and St. Lawrence River below. And with its proximity to Philly — American offers direct two-hour flights from PHL to Québec between May and October, but you can fly nonstop out of Newark all year — it’s an easy trek.

Where to stay

Auberge Saint-Antoine, a Relais & Châteaux property (rooms from $183), is in an ideal spot to explore. The hotel doubles as a museum and boasts thousands of artifacts discovered during construction. Many of those pieces are displayed in the lobby, Bar Artefact, and the award-winning Chez Muffy, as well as in the 95 guest rooms and 18th-century suites. If the weather isn’t too frigid, the Auberge is across from the waterfront, perfect for running, and a quick, albeit steep, trek up the hill to city center. (A funicular will get you there too.)

Where to eat

Dine at one of Le Château Frontenac’s various restaurants, such as French-focused Champlain Restaurant. Oenophiles will salivate over the glass-encased wine cellar. Back in town, La Buchette is a playful lunch spot, while Veravin 2.0 has a gluten-free dinner menu. And don’t miss the buttery-sweet popcorn sold throughout town.

What to do

The German Christmas Market runs through December 23rd, with 90 vendors selling local and imported wares plus food and drink — think mulled wine made using grapes from Île d’Orléans. (The island is about 30 minutes away and ideal for visiting in the summer.) For gourmet cuisine, the Grand Christmas Market runs through January 5th. Learn about the city’s 400-year legacy via a walking tour; Cicerone Tours guides don authentic apparel (our docent was also an actor with Théâtre Petit Champlain, which he pointed out while strolling its namesake district). Expect to see the ramparts of Old Québec (the UNESCO World Heritage Site is the most preserved fortified town in North America) and Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral.

The Can’t Miss List

1. Stroll the Dufferin Terrace for picture-perfect photos of the city.

2. Shop the antique district, where you might find a vintage Hermès Kelly bag.

3. Visit Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations for its on-site museum, longhouse, and restaurant, dedicated to preserving the history of the Huron-Wendat people.

4. Head to Village Vacances Valcartier for wintry adventures.

5. Book a night at the Hôtel de Glace (rooms from $408), which allows you to sleep in a room carved out of ice.

Published as “Jaunt: Weekending in … Québec City” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.