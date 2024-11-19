Philly-Based Parcel Events Is Your One-Stop Online Shop for Party Hosting

The biz sells reusable decorations and curated kits for at-home gatherings.

The holidays are upon us, which means you’re probably going to a party — or you’re hosting one. If you fall into the latter category, your plate is probably pretty full, between the food, the guests, the decor, and all the other little things that might come up. So we thought you might benefit from reading about a newish Philly company that will help make things a little easier, at least when it comes to decor.

Meet Market East-based Parcel Events, a one-stop online shop for your party-hosting needs.

The biz was launched in April by former project managers Emma Sanzo and Hillary Crawford, who recognized a need for sophisticated decor for folks who want to throw a shindig at home — without having to rely on wasteful single-use items or stress about the details.

Parcel sells reusable decorations and curated kits inspired by various aesthetics; the Salute collection, shown above, is influenced by old-world sensibilities. (Other collections include Gather, Bloom, and Adore.) Each package contains products like table linens, dried florals, paper garlands, and vases, plus a digital planning toolkit for tips and inspiration.

Parcel is also introducing an autumnal dinner capsule and kits that can transition from your festive holiday tablescape straight into the new year.

Salute kit, $138; parcelevents.com.

Published as “Get Together!” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.