Everything at This West Chester Boutique Is Black

The shoes, accessories, and clothing at DRK MTTR include both vintage and contemporary pieces.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Halloween feels like an appropriate time to share the scoop on a new store in the ’burbs that sells only black products. But if we’re being honest, we love donning black all year long. It is, after all, always chic and goes with everything that’s already in our closets. So we’ll certainly be visiting this shop long after October 31st — and we have a feeling you will, too.

You wouldn’t expect the owner of DRK MTTR — a new West Chester boutique specializing in black clothes, shoes, and accessories — to be such a ray of sunshine, but Courtney McGee clearly revels in the vintage and contemporary fashion she’s curated there. Rightly so: The place is packed with cool finds, like the Rick Owens ankle boots, pristine Vivienne Tam satin jacket, and Oleg Cassini slip dress shown here.

The shop’s ethos, too, is cool — McGee doesn’t buy new, preferring to find and stock “great fashion­ that’s already out there,” she says — ­and inclusive, with a range of price points, styles, and sizes for all genders. (Check out her Instagram for evidence: There’s everything from an Alexander McQueen dress to a Ben Sherman blazer to a Ramones — as in the band — tee.) There’s even something for people who (gasp) hate wearing black: McGee is planning a special “color sale” next month … on Black Friday.

Prices vary; 128 East Gay Street, West Chester.



Published as “Back to Black” in the October 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.