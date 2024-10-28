Weekending in Santa Barbara County, California

This Central Coast enclave promises a toes-in-the-sand ambience and plenty of wine.

Planning a trip to California? Consider Santa Barbara County, 90 minutes north of Los Angeles. (American offers direct flights from PHL to LAX, or you can fly into Santa Barbara Airport with a connection.) The laid-back-luxe locale is tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains and is a treasured escape for travelers who want to spend the day on the beach or sipping pinot noir in a vineyard — or both.

Where to stay

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara (rooms from $489) is worth the short trek from downtown. The cliffside property features Spanish Colonial-­style buildings (a hallmark of Santa Barbara architecture) and panoramas of the shore. Enjoy six restaurants, including Angel Oak steakhouse and a tasting room, plus an expansive spa. For a rustic-retro experience, try the Alamo Motel (rooms from $139). The restored motor lodge in the old Western town of Los Alamos puts you in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley,­ part of Santa Barbara’s thriving wine country.

Where to eat

Local restaurants benefit from the region’s bounty and cultural diversity. Munch on mole-covered totopos at Mexican eatery Corazón Comedor. Gluten-free folks should stop by Lilac Pâtisserie for a slice of cake. In the SYV? Lunch at Michelin-starred Bell’s (try the chips and “dip,” a.k.a. caviar). And take time before dinner at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, to stroll the restored property, originally laid out in the 1880s.

What to do

Wander the shops along Santa Barbara’s State Street or in the Funk Zone (a former manufacturing hub). Of note: Longoria Wines, Salt (book a session in the Himalayan salt cave), and vintage bazaar the Blue Door. Visit the picturesque Santa Barbara Courthouse and Old Mission. And spend an afternoon in the SYV, where wine flows from 100-plus producers like Crawford Family Wines, Clementine Carter, and Kings Carey, with labels by Philly artist Hawk Krall.

The Can’t Miss List

1. Reserve a tasting at the Hilt Estate, a ranch-inspired winery producing stellar pinot noirs and chardonnays.

2. Rent an e-bike through Santa Barbara BCycle and ride along the Cabrillo Bike Path.

3. Explore the six towns that make up the Santa Ynez Valley, like Solvang, a Danish enclave.

4. Book a massage at the Ritz-Carlton’s spa.

5. If you can’t get a room at Skyview, another restored motor inn that overlooks the SYV, then at least visit on-site restaurant Norman for sunset cocktails.

Published as “Jaunt: Weekending in … Santa Barbara County, California” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.