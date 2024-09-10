A Peek at the Upcoming Drop From the LeSportsac x Yowie Collab

The latest drop, debuting in October, is perfect for commuters and features three different styles.

Best of Philly-winning Yowie visionary Shannon Maldonado has loved LeSportsac bags since she was a teen — she appreciates the way they straddle the line between luxurious and affordable. So a collaboration with the company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, was a natural fit. Enter LeSportsac x Yowie, nine bags she designed with the brand. Up first in June was a trio of colorful options.

The second iteration, debuting in October, is meant for commuters, with a floral-patterned tote; a non-gendered, vintage-influenced duffel; and a lilac crossbody with a cheetah-print lining, seen above. While we love all three of the new designs, that pretty lilac look is our fave, and we can’t wait to sport it to yoga, brunch and the farmer’s market, on a day trip — wherever we’re headed, it’s coming along.

A Yowie yellow tag is on the interior of each. “I wanted the branding inside, with the exterior color and shape speaking to the ethos of Yowie,” explains Maldonado. (It’s like a little clue — IYKYK.) The third drop? Styles that mix form and function, coming later this year.

While your anticipation builds for the latest bag release, hit Yowie to browse all the colorful, whimsical goods in the shop. (Books! Socks! Mugs! Fragrances!) Or hang out for an event, like salsa night on Friday, September 13th. Or just book a room for a sweet staycation — the choice is yours.

Tote, $175, duffel, $225, and crossbody, $95; available in October online and at 226 South Street, Queen Village.

Published as “Bagging Rights” in the September 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.