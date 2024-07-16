Four Seasons Hotel’s Ludovic Cayacy on Everything He Loves About Philly

The hotel’s director of sales and marketing left behind the splendors of Paris and put down roots in Rittenhouse.

It’s been about a year since Ludovic Cayacy joined Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia as the director of sales and marketing. He left behind the splendors of Paris — where he worked for 12 years at the hotel brand’s George V property — and put down roots in Rittenhouse. Today, Cayacy spends his downtime dining, shopping, and exploring his newly adopted hometown.

At Home

What I wear every day: My Menottes Dinh Van bracelet.

Beloved piece of jewelry: My Cartier d’Amour wedding band.

Must-have accessory: You can’t go wrong with a Hermès tie.

Favorite fragrance: Bois D’Argent, La Collection Privée, by Christian Dior.

Prized possession: My brother’s old Bible.

Currently binge-watching: House of the Dragon. I am a Game of Thrones aficionado.

Currently reading: Unreasonable Hospitality, by Will Guidara, whom I met recently. So inspiring!

On my playlist: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Person you admire: My mum, a superhero who raised two energetic boys as a single mother.

On the Job

What I love most about my role: Working with a team who shows me every day that the sky is actually not the limit.

Desk decor: One of Dori Desautel Broudy’s acrylic pieces from her “Building Blocks” series representing the Philly skyline.

Best advice you’ve received: Don’t look back!

On the Go

Coffee stop: Walnut Street Cafe, for a croissant and chai.

Best workout: Dancing the night away.

Mode of transportation: My legs. I like walking along the Schuylkill River.

Favorite boutique: Boyds.

Market stop: Di Bruno Bros.

Gift shop: Lagos.

Go-to restaurant: Vernick Fish. I am a big fan of the yellowfin tuna rice bowl, the grilled branzino, the oysters.

Weekend activity: Exploring the East Coast. Philadelphia’s location makes it such a great city for planning nearby getaways.

Last vacation: I recently went wine-tasting in Napa Valley.

Next business trip: Cannes in December, to attend the ILTM [International Luxury Travel Market].

Yearly excursion: Visiting Paris is an opportunity to see my family and indulge in my favorite city in the world.

Published as “Connoisseur: French Twist” in the July 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.