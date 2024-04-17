A Chill-Meets-Cheeky Home Renovation on the Main Line

Up-and-coming designer Randi Edelman, founder of Remy Creative, put the finishing touches on the massive project.

After living in their Main Line home for a few years, a couple with three school-age children decided it was time to remake their Penn Valley space. A large addition by Jack Burns Architecture gave them a new kitchen, family room and butler’s pantry, while a reshuffling moved their two daughters into separate bedrooms. Ardmore designer Randi Edelman, founder of boutique firm Remy Creative, was hired to bring all the new spaces together. “Their style is streamlined but also a little boho and edgy,” says Edelman. “You’ll see natural accents and materials to soften things up, but also unexpected pops in purposeful places, like modern art and bold wallpaper in bathrooms. Everything is pretty calm, but in the spaces where we could push things, we did.”

The addition made the house more functional and gave everyone their own space. And we reimagined the existing elements so they felt fresher.”

This chill-meets-cheeky mix is quickly becoming a hallmark of Edelman’s designs. After a career in events, hospitality and fashion, she followed her longtime dream and opened for business during the pandemic. Word of mouth has kept her busy — she’s completed nearly 70 projects to date.

“This is the fifth house I’ve done in this neighborhood,” she says. “My wallpaper hanger calls it ‘Randi Street.’”

The family room

This hangout area has two full walls of windows, new oak floors, built-ins,­ and a black granite fireplace. A Samsung Frame TV — which doubles as art when not being watched — is the focal point.

The kitchen

A new built-in bar and butler’s pantry provided ample storage room, which meant the kitchen design didn’t have to revolve around cabinets and open shelves. Instead, Edelman let the quartz backsplash and countertops (sourced at Cambria in King of Prussia)­ take center stage. “It freed us from visual clutter,” she says.

Boy’s bedroom

Redecorating the son’s room wasn’t in the original plan, but Edelman wanted to do something special for him. “He loves sports, specifically basketball, and gave me his favorite colors, so that’s where I started,” she says. She found art on Etsy and incorporated locker-themed side tables from Novogratz.

Girl’s bedroom

The wallpaper was already here, so Edelman updated the space with a macramé chandelier and rattan lamps, to keep things sweet but not too cutesy.

Published as “Habitat: Big Little Moments” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.