News

Eye-Catching Accessories Inspired by the Barnes Foundation’s Latest Exhibition

“Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me” runs through May 19th.

By ·
Barnes Foundation

Necklace, $85, and earrings, from $62, both by Dconstruct Jewelry at the Barnes Foundation’s gift shop / Photograph by Cory Foote

Any visit to the Barnes Foundation should include a stop at its gift shop, where merchandise manager Tia Bianchini curates collections inspired by the institution’s exhibitions, including “Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me.”

On view through May 19th, the exhibition highlights the visual impact the photographer, designer and instructor (who once worked at University of the Arts) had on magazines — particularly­ as art director of Harper’s Bazaar from 1934 to 1958.

At the shop, his surreal and playful layouts are honored in various must-buy pieces for you or anyone in your life who appreciates art — and magazines, of course.

Consider the silk scarf by Jessie Zhao. It features exaggerated urban and natural illustrations. “The scarf’s retro quality nods to both surrealism and high-fashion, and bridges vintage sensibility with contemporary flair,” says Bianchini.

Then there are the custom earrings and necklaces by Dconstruct Jewelry that bear look-at-me motifs (pictured above). Says Bianchini, “We supplied images of Brodovitch’s work in Harper’s Bazaar, targeted a few recurring motifs — namely the lips and eyes — and gave Dconstruct creative license to work them into a bold collection that still feels accessible.”

Among the other goods to snap up are paper vases by Octaevo and a coffee-table book about Harper’s Bazaar and some of the talents who have contributed to its pages over the years.

Go take a peek — at the shop and exhibit — here.

Published as “Creative Vision” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Disney World Has a Major Comcast Problem

  2. Philly’s Best Restaurant Patios and Rooftops

  3. Cheap Flights From Philly to Pittsburgh Are Cheaper Than Driving

  4. Things to Do in Philadelphia This Weekend

  5. 20 Gorgeous Philly-Area Gardens and Arboretums to Visit Now