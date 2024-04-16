Eye-Catching Accessories Inspired by the Barnes Foundation’s Latest Exhibition

“Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me” runs through May 19th.

Any visit to the Barnes Foundation should include a stop at its gift shop, where merchandise manager Tia Bianchini curates collections inspired by the institution’s exhibitions, including “Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me.”

On view through May 19th, the exhibition highlights the visual impact the photographer, designer and instructor (who once worked at University of the Arts) had on magazines — particularly­ as art director of Harper’s Bazaar from 1934 to 1958.

At the shop, his surreal and playful layouts are honored in various must-buy pieces for you or anyone in your life who appreciates art — and magazines, of course.

Consider the silk scarf by Jessie Zhao. It features exaggerated urban and natural illustrations. “The scarf’s retro quality nods to both surrealism and high-fashion, and bridges vintage sensibility with contemporary flair,” says Bianchini.

Then there are the custom earrings and necklaces by Dconstruct Jewelry that bear look-at-me motifs (pictured above). Says Bianchini, “We supplied images of Brodovitch’s work in Harper’s Bazaar, targeted a few recurring motifs — namely the lips and eyes — and gave Dconstruct creative license to work them into a bold collection that still feels accessible.”

Among the other goods to snap up are paper vases by Octaevo and a coffee-table book about Harper’s Bazaar and some of the talents who have contributed to its pages over the years.

Go take a peek — at the shop and exhibit — here.

Published as “Creative Vision” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.