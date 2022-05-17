Bonkosi Horn of Freedom Apothecary Runs on Style, Soul, and a Whole Lot of Coffee

The co-founder of the chic NoLibs wellness boutique on her favorite cafes, music and red lipstick — and why she loves being a connector.

Bonkosi Horn, co-founder of NoLibs wellness boutique Freedom Apothecary, is as much an entrepreneur as she is a connector: A visit to her chic shop usually involves conversation that’s as inspirational and healing as the products she carries. (Bring coffee.) Here, she shares what she’s loving now and what she can’t live without.

At Home

Morning ritual: Coffee while my littlest plays and the rest of the house is still asleep.

Always wearing: Kathleen Whitaker earrings, Fewer Finer eternity bracelets, and a few minimal jewelry pieces made by yours truly.

Hair essential: My hairstylist, Jen, at Crimson Studio.

Skin-care essential: Botnia balancing oil cleanser.

Pet: Our best guy, a dog named Macs, left us last June, but our lizard, Lizzie, is still kicking.

Favorite hobby: People-watching in new places.

On my shopping list: A woven checkered fanny pack by Clare V.

Makeup must-have: Always a red lip. I wear Big Band by Ere Perez.

Binge-watching: Dateline. I truly cannot get enough crime.

Reading: Americanah, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Personal mantra: “A rising tide lifts all ships.”

On The Job

On my playlist: Masego, Madison Ryann Ward, Cleo Sol, Kendrick Lamar, Kamauu, Harry Styles, Brittany Howard.

On my desk: My bullet journal and planner, a Pilot Precise pen, and a tan Mildliner. And a cup of coffee.

What I love most about what I do: Connecting with people and connecting people to other people. I love making the world smaller and building up bridges where we didn’t know we needed them.

On the go

Favorite shops: Freedom Apothecary — obviously — Vestige, Harriett’s Bookshop and Riverwards Produce.

Favorite restaurant: Fiorella. I get anything and everything that doesn’t have meat in it.

Coffee shop: I’m partial because we just opened up Guardhouse, an all-day cafe. But Shot Tower in Queen Village and CNT Cafe in Northern Liberties are my other go-tos.

Gifting go-tos: Freedom, Stump Plants, Yowie.

Last vacation: A foodie tour of Greece — Athens, Paros and Santorini.

Travel essential: Packable skin care is a must — and hand sanitizer that doubles as deodorant! I like Jao Brand, which we carry at Freedom.

On weekends, you’ll find me: At my shop, talking to people about politics, wellness, life, and everything in between — and then wrangling our three kids.

Published as “Connoisseur: Style and Soul” in the June 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.