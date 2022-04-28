The Best Mother’s Day Gifts and Events around Philly

Whether she wants a fun day with the kids, a relaxing day away from the kids, or something in between, we’ve got ideas to make Mother’s Day special for every mom on your list — even if that mom is you.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you want to celebrate the mothers in your life or enjoy some quality time with (or away from) your own kids, we’ve got you covered. From museums to spas, there are so many options beyond brunch and flowers. (Though brunch is great too. Foobooz, don’t hurt us.) So make some plans, buy some last-minute gifts, and thank us later.

Get something better than flowers

Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse is whipping up special Flor-de-Maio Mother’s Day pastry boxes for pre-sale at their East Passyunk storefront. Each pastry in the $35 box represents a flower that owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda discovered as a child while living with her mother and grandmother. “When I think about mothers, I think about flowers,” said Cepeda. “Not only because of the delicate and feminine aspects, but also because of my own personal life.” Pre-orders are currently available online through May 4th, and can be picked up on May 8th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. $35, order online through May 4th, pick up on May 8th; Kouklet Brazillian Bakehouse, 1647 East Passyunk Avenue.

Create something together

Tina Dixon Spence, owner of Mount Airy’s luxury children’s boutique Buddha Babe, is a mom herself, so she knows just how much mothers need to lie the hell down. Why not do it in style? Buddha Babe is hosting a special Mommy-and-Me workshop on May 7th so you and your mom (or child age seven or older) can work side-by-side to create a pair of matching bow pillows. This sewing workshop is suitable for beginners, and all materials and supplies will be provided. $95 for two people, May 7th, 4-6:30 p.m., Buddha Babe, 7101 Emlen Street.

If your mom is still decorating the house with crafts you made in kindergarten, then she — and her home — definitely deserves an upgrade. Pine + Quill in West Chester frequently hosts hands-on making classes, where you’ll learn how to create a piece of art and then take it home with you. Though they don’t have a session happening on Mother’s Day, the two of you can catch a resin coaster-making class using dried and pressed flowers on May 22nd ($58) or a succulent wall frame workshop on June 5th ($60). Both events run from 1 to 3 p.m. and include mimosas, light bites, and a 15-percent discount on in-store purchases. Sign up for either or both here. Pine + Quill, 23 North Walnut Street, West Chester.

Drink tea with a side of fashion

With over 250 artifacts, the Penn Museum’s Stories We Wear exhibit explores how clothing, accessories, and other adornment and body modifications reveal culture and identity over 2,500 years. That collection includes a gown worn by civil rights icon and opera singer Marian Anderson. On May 7th, Jillian Pirtle, CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, visits the Penn Museum for a discussion on Anderson’s legacy and sense of style. Attendees of the tea will also get a rare glimpse of Anderson’s wedding dress, which is not on view to the general public. Tea and light bites will be served after the program. Tickets include museum admission for the day.

$7.50-$20, May 7th, 1-3 p.m., Penn Museum, 3260 South Street.

Keep the kids entertained

It’s not going to be very relaxing if you have small children and plan on spending your Mother’s Day with them, let’s be honest. Luckily, some of the city’s best places for little ones are planning events to keep the kids occupied (and hopefully tire them out).

If your kids can’t stop singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” head to Nest for an Encanto-themed party throughout the playspace’s three floors. Meet Mirabel and Bruno (he’ll tell your fortune!), sing along to the Disney film’s greatest hits with Nest’s house band, and more. $50 for a family of 4, $15 for each additional family member; May 8th, 10 a.m.-noon, Nest, 1301 Locust Street.

Meanwhile, Kith + Kin is partnering with Jazz in Fairmount to bring Lemon Hill music for the whole family. At 4 p.m., enjoy Music with Gina’s family-focused programming (toddlers and preschoolers love her), then at 4:30 p.m. the Lucas Brown Trio will perform. Local treats from New June Bakery will be available to purchase on-site, with proceeds going to support future Jazz in Fairmount concerts. The event is pay-what-you-wish with a suggested donation; online registration is requested.

Pay-what-you-wish, May 8th, 4-6 p.m., Lemon Hill Pavilion, Fairmount Park.

Book a special spa treatment

There’s nothing like getting pampered at a luxe spa — and the mom in your life deserves it more than anyone. If you want to go wild and really splurge, opt for the Mom’s Day In package at the W’s AWAY Spa. For $1,000, you’ll get a suite for the entire day, plus a mimosa bar and two 50-minute massages — one for the both of you. Otherwise, we suggest the Spring Detox, which includes a 50-minute massage and 50-minute facial with Gua sha enhancement just for Mom, so she can relax from head to toe. $315, AWAY SPA at the W, 1439 Chestnut Street. Book here.

Another fantastic option is celebrating at iBeachClub in Manayunk. Their Mother’s Day special includes four spa mini-treatments: a head and scalp massage, a peppermint shoulder and neck massage, a mud mask, and a hand massage and scrub. The pampering doesn’t end there, though. Afterwards, Mom will enjoy a 30-minute full-body massage, plus time in the hot tub, sauna, and zero-gravity massage chair. Oh, and did we mention the package includes the choice between complimentary sangria, espresso, or cucumber citrus water? $239 per guest or $215 per guest when booked for two or more, iBeachClub, 150 Green Lane. Book here.

Relieve those aching muscles

If getting an in-spa massage isn’t mom’s M.O. — but you know she still needs some tension relief — sign up for the Roll It Out workshop at EveryBody Movement & Wellness. The 60-minute session starts at 11:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day, and will teach your mom (and you, if you’re joining!) how to self-massage using different balls and rollers. $15, Everybody Movement & Wellness, 4305 Locust Street. Book here.

Celebrate revolutionary women

All Mother’s Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, discover the diverse women who played unsung-yet-vital roles on the home front and with armies during the Revolutionary War. Learn about these “forgotten revolutionaries” through in-gallery talks and hands-on experiences, plus visit the downstairs children’s discovery center to make your own Mother’s Day card inspired by the German art of paper-cutting. If you come on Mother’s Day proper, you’ll also take home a free carnation. Want to make a day of it? Head to Amada for a post-museum brunch and get 10 percent off of all food orders — including a special Mother’s Day prix fixe menu — when you show your museum ticket stub. Free for museum members and kids under 5; $13-$19 for general admission, May 7th & 8th, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd Street.

Shop local makers

Whether you need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or treat, or just want to go shopping with your mom, why not support local businesses and artists while you’re at it? First up, we’ve got Art Star taking over the first floor and patio of The Bourse food hall. Thirty craft vendors — from jewelry to pottery to soaps — will be there all weekend, along with cocktails courtesy of Attico Rooftop Bar, and the Bourse’s usual food lineup including coffee, tacos, poke, ice cream and more. Art Star’s regular retail shop at The Bourse will also remain open for even more hand-made goodness.

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go, May 7th & 8th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Bourse, 111 South Independence Mall East.

Sisterly Love is also planning a special pre-Mother’s Day market at Lutheran Settlement House in Fishtown on May 7th. Stay tuned for their vendor list, but their events typically include a fantastic selection of food, art, jewelry, and personal care products. Free to attend, May 7th, Lutheran Settlement House, 1340 Frankford Avenue.

Meanwhile, look for deals around town, like in Northern Liberties where Trunc is giving away a soft canvas tee with $75 purchases, and the Random Tea Room will give you a free bag of Tulsi Rose tea if you show them a picture of Mom. Further south, East Passyunk is kicking off their month of Garden Days with live music at the Singing Fountain, landmarks decked out in floral displays, and a chance to win a weekly gift card raffle for every $100 you spend on the Avenue — just pick up a punch card and get a punch for every $10 spend, and enter by turning in a completed card to any participating business.

Buy jewelry she’ll love

Speaking of local makers, we’re crushing on these gold-filled bangles from The Sable Collective — and you’ll save if you buy two, so you can be twinning with your Mother’s Day gift. ($58-$78; buy here.) We also can’t get enough from Maggie Mae Clay Company’s charming clay earrings, which come in a variety of colors and designs for mom to pair with any outfit. (prices vary; browse here.)