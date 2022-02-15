Need Shore House Inspo? Check Out Serena & Lily’s New Main Line Design Shop

The coastal-inspired home and lifestyle brand is now open in Haverford.

About six years ago, I visited my in-laws’ shore house for the first time. They had just completed renovations on their Avalon property, and we were all spending our first weekend together at the new summer spot.

When I walked into the house, I marveled at the crisp, modern by-the-beach furniture, taking in the splashes of rattan, the neutral woven area rugs, the omnipresent white seating, and the bold blue of the pool lounge chairs. Now this is a beach house, I thought to myself.

I learned the majority of the furniture was from Serena & Lily, a brand I had never heard of, but quickly (very quickly) came to know, as my now mother-in-law has a serious knack for interior design. The luxe interior brand specializes in “polished coastal aesthetic,” which basically means their furniture, bedding, rugs, wallpaper, and decor all give off a refined, yet relaxed beachy vibe.

Despite having been in business since 2013, the California-founded company has never had a design shop close to Philly. (Serena & Lily lovers, including my MIL, have had to trek up to Summit, New Jersey — an almost two-hour drive from the city.) But that changed this past Sunday, thanks to the opening of the brand’s first Philly-area location!

We visited the Haverford store, which is super dreamy. Check out the shore house inspo below.

Serena & Lily’s Main Line shop features 3,800 square feet of bi-level indoor space and an 800-square-foot enclosed patio, both of which showcase Serena & Lily’s signature style.

Inside on the second floor is a bright, airy workspace featuring swatch displays of textiles, fabrics, and wallpapers. The area can be used by interior designers for creative purposes or clients seeking one-on-one design services with one of the in-house advisors.

Plus, the Main Line location highlights rotating art from Pennsylvania creators, including Maureen Boyd, Andrea Moran, and Kristen Tirney.

To visit, you’ll have to schedule an appointment. You can do so on the website, via email, or over the phone (610-222-7500). Appointments are available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Serena & Lily’s Main Line design shop is located at 25 Haverford Station Road in Haverford.