Muralist Symone Salib on the Philly Places and Things She Can’t Live Without

The artist and educator gives a peek into her colorful world.

You’ve likely seen muralist Symone Salib’s bright, larger-than-life work splashed on buildings throughout Philly, from Fitler Square’s purple portrait of Jill Scott to the fluorescent installation highlighting local immigrants at Broad and South. Here, the artist and educator gives a peek into her colorful world.

At Home

Hair essential: Chunks hair clips! They’re such a funky pop of color.

Recent splurge: A new mattress. I always say that you should invest in your shoes and your sleep situation, because we spend so much time either walking or sleeping.

Skin essential: Base Butter moisturizer.

On my desk: Posca markers, some cherries, my reusable coffee cup, a pothos plant and some amethyst.

On my playlist: Orion Sun, Lake Street Dive, Frank Ocean and Lianne La Havas.

Pets: My 37 plants … those count, right?

How I unwind: Sitting in the sun, drinking a good beer.

On the Job

What I love about what I do: The opportunity to create art that’s accessible to all within the community.

What keeps me going: Quest Chiropractic is a lifesaver. My back hurts from standing and painting murals all day, so they keep my spine in check.

Always carrying: My notebook! I always have one on me.

Item I buy in bulk: Paint for murals. I have so much in my studio, it’s crazy.

Next up: A mural I’m working on with Mural Arts’ art education department and 15 students that explores the topic of everyday heroes and how we’re mosaics of the people we love.

On the Go

Favorite hangout: Alif Brew in West Philly for good Ethiopian food and coffee-shop hangs.

Favorite shops: Yowie, or Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. Books are such a sweet gift.

Breakfast spot: I’m obsessed with Korshak Bagels. They have innovative flavors and the sweetest staff. The Gemini bagel with some veggie cream cheese is a must.

Prized possession: My bike. She’s taken me everywhere, from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California to home after a long day of work in Philly. I love that hunk of metal.

On my shopping list: Challah from Essen. I’m out of bread.

Next trip: Miami for Art Basel in December, but I try to go someplace new every year. This time, I’m thinking Bolivia for the salt flats, Laos for the waterfalls, or Canada for Banff National Park.

Published as “Art Class” in the October 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.