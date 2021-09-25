This Lancaster-Made Smokeless Firepit Will Heat Up Your Crisp Fall Nights

Big enough to gather friends around, small enough to fit on your patio.

Breeo’s innovative woodburning firepits, crafted in Lancaster County and touted as the world’s first-ever smokeless models, are equal parts form and function. Their patented technology reduces smoke output (so you won’t come inside reeking of a campfire), and their sleek design elevates even the most modest of patios. In short: Your backyard just got a whole lot cooler.

Sized Right

The firepit is 36 inches across and 15 inches high — big enough to keep your group of friends cozy without taking up too much of your outdoor space.

High Style

The Luxeve model is available in four powder-coated stainless steel finishes (silver, rust, white and bronze, shown). Each comes with a lid and a 13-pound bag of firepit glass in your choice of five different colors, from black to amber brown.

Clean Burn

A patented X design at the bottom of each firepit increases airflow, and double-walled convection pulls air up and reburns the smoke so you get a hotter, less smoky flame.

Published as “Feel the Burn” in the October 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.