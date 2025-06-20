Philly Mourns the Loss of Czerw’s Kielbasa’s John Czerw

The outpouring of love and support shows just how much John Czerw meant to Port Richmond and beyond.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Yesterday, Czerw’s Kielbasa shared the news that owner John Czerw passed away. “John was the heart and soul of Czerws and a friend to everyone he came across,” they wrote in a post shared on Instagram

For 87 years, Czerw’s Kielbasa has been a family-run business famous for its authentic Polish kielbasa. It was founded in 1938 by John’s grandfather, Jan Czerw, a Polish immigrant and butcher who converted a horse stable into a shop and built a brick oven smokehouse that is still used today. John and his brothers Dennis and Jeffrey are the third generation to proudly carry on their grandfather’s legacy, serving up the same recipes the neighborhood has loved for decades. The beloved shop has long been a culinary destination for Philadelphians who line up for smoked meats, golabki, and pierogi.

To many, Czerw was more than just a business owner; he was a pillar of the community, known for his generosity. Just reading through some of the comments on Instagram, it’s obvious John touched many hearts within the Port Richmond neighborhood and beyond. Here is what some are saying on social media:

Mom Mom’s Kitchen: “Mom-Mom’s wouldn’t not exist without John and it won’t be the same without him. Once a week for the 12 years we’ve been in business we heard stories about the amazing man John was. The point of the story was the same every time..John was simply one of a kind. The hardest working, the guy you want in your corner and a friend- you’ll be missed beyond words John.”

@ebutler821: “John was always so kind. Last time there, the customer in front of us said he was making lunch for the neighborhood volunteer firefighters and John handed him his order and said, “lunch is on me.” We need more people like John in the world.”

Fishtown Pickle Project: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this news. We will miss John. He was the kindest human and always smiling. All our love to his friends and family. Please lean on the community, we are here.”

@livellidactyl: “I am SO heartbroken to read this. He truly was one of the best, most kind, generous business owners and human beings I had the pleasure to meet. It was impossible not to leave Czerw’s with a smile on your face after talking to John. Condolences to his family and friends. Port Richmond will not be the same without him.”

Matt Budenstein, Liberty Kitchen co-founder: “Oh man this is so sad. We went in there last year a few months after my partner’s dad died. Her dad grew up a few blocks away and was raised above his father’s polish speaking pharmacy. John asked how dad was (also named John) and we told him he passed and he was shook. We then ordered like $200 of stuff and went to pay and he goes ‘this one’s on me for John.’ I’ll never forget that.”

@humandoline: “I won’t express much else than anyone already has, but when I first moved to Port Richmond, I stumbled into his shop because I was told this was the place to go for any type of smoked sausage. What I received in place of an order delivered a thousand-fold.

Like others, I didn’t realize that it was cash-only. John asked if I was a neighborhood guy. I told him I’d just moved to Allegheny. He said to just bring some cash next time. I went and grabbed cash, came back, and offered him a few extra dollars, explaining that nobody does business like this anymore and he abjectly refused. I insisted (a battle I would never win again). But no good deed goes unpunished, and he sent me packing with a few extra pounds of kabanosa and kielbasa. I never forgot that.

John was not a businessman. He was not just a sausage maker. He was a man of the people. He kept his fingers on the pulse, he read the room. You could sense his wisdom, his benevolence, his charm from a mile away.

Port Richmond has lost a diamond. I will never forget this humble, gregarious personality for how he made me feel instantly like I was part of this beautiful, old neighborhood. Kindness and generosity are sadly in short supply these days, but John was a resolute purveyor of both of these qualities. He will be thoroughly missed by his friends and family, and I am sure he would be moved by how many people have come forward with their own memories of his spirit. Rest in peace, John. We will keep Port Richmond kind and generous for you and for all of our neighbors, new and old.”

@phillyloxsmith: “My deepest condolences to the family. John was an absolutely wonderful man. I was always amazed at how he would ask about things we talked about on an earlier visit. He would inquire about my granddaughter and was always interested in my health issues. He loved mushroom barley soup! God bless him.”

@keithatyards: “This is such a shame. The only thing that outshined the products coming out of the door at czerws, were the people working behind it. Philly lost a good one today. One of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet. A sad day in Port Richmond.”

@punkdataa: “1st visit there I bought over $150 of meats pirogies and other goods. It was slow and I spoke with John for over 30 minutes about how to cook everything I bought. He wrote the instructions for every item. I was impressed with his passion for his business and his customers. When got home and opened my bags the man must’ve added over 10lbs of free meets that I didn’t see him sneak into my bag. I phoned him immediately and thanked him profusely… he laughed and said enjoy it with your family. I wasn’t expecting that and gave the 10lbs of extra meats to my neighbor who was having a rough patch of unemployment. I told my neighbor to call John and thank him and he did. Special kinda guy RIP John and condolences to the family.”

You can follow Czerw’s Kielbasa on Instagram for information about a public memorial event and other ways to remember and continue his legacy.