Parks on Tap Returns for the Season on April 17th

The roving beer garden series will visit 19 parks in 26 weeks. Here’s where they’ll be stopping — and what they’ll be serving — all season long.

It’s officially outdoor drinking season in Philly, and the roving beer garden that started it all is coming back next week! Parks on Tap has been a hit ever since, it started in 2016, when Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and FCM Hospitality conceived of a traveling beer garden series that would show off Philly’s many parks and highlight its many neighborhoods while raising money for our green spaces. This year, they’ll kick off their tour on Wednesday, April 17th at the Azalea Garden, and plan to visit 19 parks throughout the 26-week season.

Regardless of the location, expect a laidback outdoor setting with beer, cocktails and snacks ranging from cheesesteaks and pretzel nuggets to scallion pancakes and kimchi hot dogs.

All seating is first come, first served — you can also bring your own blankets and chairs — and picnic tables, hammocks and lawn chairs are set up at every Parks on Tap location. Bathroom trailers are on site, as well. And, as always, kids and dogs are welcome.

Here’s the schedule:

April 17th-21st: Azalea Garden (East Fairmount Park)

April 24th-28th: Columbus Square (South Philly)

May 1st-5th: Matthias Baldwin Park (Logan Square)

May 8th-12th: Schuylkill Banks

May 15th-19th: Dickinson Square Park (Pennsport)

May 22nd-27th: Clark Park (West Philly)

May 29th-June 2nd: Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)

June 5th-9th: Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill)

June 12th-16th: Belmont Plateau (West Philly)

June 19th-23rd: Lemon Hill (Fairmount Park)

June 26th-30th: Pretzel Park (Manayunk)

July 3rd-7th: Shofuso (Fairmount Park)

July 10th-14th: McMichael Park (East Falls)

July 17th-21st: Campbell Square (Port Richmond)

July 24th-28th: Historic Rittenhouse Town (Mount Airy)

July 31st-August 4th: Discovery Center (Strawberry Mansion)

August 7th-11th: Clark Park (West Philly)

August 14th-18th: Dickinson Square Park (Pennsport)

August 21st-25th: Matthias Baldwin Park (Logan Square)

August 28th-September 2nd: Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)

September 4th-8th: Schuylkill Banks

September 11th-15th: Spring Gardens (Spring Garden)

September 18th-22nd: Gorgas Park (Roxborough)

September 25th-29th: Strawberry Mansion Bridge

As for the menu? Favorites like chips & guac, pretzel bites and smash burgers are back — plus hot dogs for the kids. Some notable additions include the mushroom chopped cheese, smoked cauliflower sandwich and brisket cheesesteak — all carryovers from fellow outdoor FCM site, Walnut Garden. There’s also a scallion pancake and a chorizo-and-kimchi hot dog that add a little something different to the usual beer-garden fare.

In addition to canned and draft beer, there are canned hard seltzers and one wine selection (a $9 Grunner Veltliner, FYI). There are also two cocktails: an orange-mango margarita, and a vodka-spiked hibiscus lemonade.

Hours for Parks on Tap are Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 10 p.m. As with all iterations of Parks on Tap, a portion of the beer garden’s proceeds will benefit Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to help restore and maintain city parks and their free programming (think, movie nights and concerts).