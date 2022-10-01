5 Pennsylvania Wines to Try When You’re Craving a Glass
Trade something from out-of-state — or country — for these local picks.
There’s a Pennsylvania wine for every taste. Here’s where to start, no matter your craving.
In the mood for: Provençal rosé with a structured, savory edge
Try this instead: Wayvine Winery & Vineyard’s rosé carmine
“It’s got the structure to pair with just about anything,” says Etinosa Emokpae, PA sales rep for Skurnik Wines & Spirits.
In the mood for: White bordeaux blend from France
Try this instead: Vox Vineti’s 2020 Tropus
Bloomsday co-owner Zach Morris calls this sémillon and sauvignon blanc blend “a subtle beauty,” even though it’s skin-fermented for 30 days: “There’s a tingly texture from the skins, but it’s not astringent.”
In the mood for: White burgundy
Try this instead: Maple Springs Vineyard’s reserve chardonnay
“It has great aging potential,” says Samantha Germani, food and beverage director at the Rittenhouse Hotel. “And with the oak it sees, the flavors are really integrated.”
In the mood for: Juicy California red for whenever
Try this instead: Mural City Cellars’ CSW red
The CSW line offers affordable bottles that are “meant to be opened, not aged forever, and are great with a light chill,” says Di Bruno Bros. wine buyer Sande Friedman.
In the mood for: Northern Italian pinot grigio
Try this instead: Galen Glen Winery’s 2021 Vinology grüner veltliner
Italian pinot grigio and grüner veltliner check similar boxes like minerality, says Alexandra Cherniavsky, brokerage director at SWIG Partners. “This grüner veltliner is full of zippy notes of grapefruit.”
Published as “The Craving Game” in the October 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.