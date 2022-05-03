Indeblue Moves to Cherry Hill

The popular Indian restaurant shut down their 13th Street location on April 30th, hoping to reopen in New Jersey in early June.

For nearly 10 years, Rakesh and Heather Ramola have run the popular Indian spot Indeblue in Center City. But, now, with their lease expiring and fresh opportunities across the bridge in Cherry Hill, they’ve shut down operations on 13th Street and are looking to reopen in June at the Barclay Farms Shopping Center.

There are a couple reasons for the move. That lease? That’s a big one. But the Ramolas also live in South Jersey, and the thought of working closer to home was very attractive to them after the past two years. They’ve also got plenty of Jersey restaurant experience, having already run a Collingswood outpost of Indeblue for years. That spot on Collings Avenue closed four years ago (to make way for Porch & Proper which, not for nothing, was a fair trade). They’ve got regulars in the area — folks who’ve been waiting years for the Ramolas to come back across the river.

The Courier Post reports that the new Cherry Hill spot will also allow Indeblue to offer outdoor seating, and give them more time to focus on specials. Plus, they’ll be able to collaborate with South Jersey wineries at the bar.

Indeblue is looking at June for their Cherry Hill opening.