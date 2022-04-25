Morgan’s Pier Just Reopened for the Season

Outdoor seating, great views along the Delaware, live music, occasional dog friendliness and, of course, so much food and booze.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

In the restaurant world, you can always tell when we’ve turned the corner on the seasons. Patios reopen, ramps return, and rooftop bars get busy again — all solid signs of spring and summer. But one of the biggest, loudest, most welcome clarion calls of long days and warm nights is the annual announcement of the opening of Morgan’s Pier.

This marks the 11th year for Morgan’s Pier, and they’re back with all the usual summertime goodness — outdoor seating, great views along the Delaware, flowers, live music, occasional dog friendliness and, of course, so much food and booze.

The Morgan’s Pier team has revamped the menu once again, with everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp cocktail to messy plates of fried cheese curds and pork belly BLTs. Expect plenty of vegan options, stuff for kids, a giant burger with truffled Mornay sauce, plus cheesecake and a totally remade cocktail menu that’s heavy on frozen drinks.

On the stage, there will be salsa on Wednesdays, local bands every Thursday night, DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, and chill, local acoustic music on Sundays. Just know that you’ll need to pay an $8 cover charge on Wednesday nights after 8 p.m., Thursdays starting at 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10 p.m.

Morgan’s Pier is open until 2 a.m. every night of the week, and they start service at noon on Fridays and Saturdays (as opposed to 4 p.m. on weeknights). Reservations are suggested for prime-time, particularly if you’re planning on sitting and eating. Make yours ahead of time here. Just showing up is still cool for bar service and for those who like to live on the edge.